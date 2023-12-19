Women’s Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 1

The Women’s Super Smash 2023 kicked off today in New Zealand. The Canterbury Magicians emerged victorious over Auckland Hearts in the first game of the tournament at The Eden Park in Auckland.

The Magicians have opened their account with four points and boosted their net run rate to +0.55. The Hearts slip to the last spot in the points table with a net run rate of -0.55.

The Central Hinds, Northern Brave Women, Otago Sparks and Wellington Blaze are yet to feature in the Women's Super Smash 2023.

An all-around effort sees Canterbury Magicians start off 2023 campaign with a win

The Auckland Hearts won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kate Anderson (25) and skipper Frances MacKay (22) gave the Canterbury Magicians a decent start. After their departure, the Magicians couldn’t build a solid partnership.

Natalie Cox and Jodie Dean scored 20 each, but the lower-order batters failed to contribute as they finished their innings at 127/8. Skye Bowden was the standout bowler for the Hearts, as she picked up four wickets, giving away only 18 runs in her four overs.

Chasing 128, Anna Browning (4) and Bella Armstrong (1) fell early but Saachi Shahri (24) skipper Prue Catton (22) led the recovery work for the Hearts.

However, the Magicians stormed back into the contest and bowled beautifully at the back end of the innings. Josie Penfold’s did well to contribute 23, but the Hearts fell short of the target by 11 runs. Gabby Sullivan impressed by registering figures of 3/22.

The Canterbury Magicians are off to a winning start to the competition and will gain a lot of confidence from this win after defending a low total.

On the other hand, Auckland Hearts will look to make a strong comeback in their next league game.

