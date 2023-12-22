Women’s Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Brave vs Central Hinds, Match 3

Central Hinds and Nothern Brave locked horns in Match No. 3 of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 on Friday, December 22, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Eimear Richardson’s side emerged victorious after an excellent show with the ball, in particular.

Despite the six-wicket win, the Central Hinds managed to secure third place on the points table behind Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze. Though all three teams are leveled with two points, following victories in their opening matches, the difference in net run rate (NRR) separates them on the points table

Wellington’s 23-run win over Otago Sparks puts them in the top spot with an NRR of 1.150. Magicians (0.550) and Hinds (0.204) are placed second and third, respectively. Contrastingly, Northern Brave, Auckland Hearts, and Otago Sparks have lost one match each and are placed at the bottom end of the table.

Brave sit in sixth place with a slightly better NRR of -0.204 than the Hearts (-0.550) and the Sparks (-1.150). Meanwhile, Northern Knights and Central Stags are yet to play a fixture in the 17th season of Women’s Super Smash.

Take a look below at the updated Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 points table.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.15 2 Canterbury Magicians 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.55 3 Central Hinds 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.205 4 Northern Knights 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Central Stags 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Northern Brave 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.204 7 Otago Sparks 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.15 8 Auckland Hearts 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.55

Central Hinds beat Northern Brave

The decision to bat first didn’t pay off for Northern Brave after they were reduced to 45 for 4 at the halfway stage. Lower middle-order batters Sam Curtis (23*), Eimear Richardson (28), and Carol Agafilli (22) made vital contributions to post 119 on the board.

Pacer Rosemary Mair mustered figures of 3 for 18 from four overs while Flora Devonshire and Ashtuti Kumar picked up a wicket each. Central Hinds openers Holie Armitage and Natalie Dodd scored decently to build the base around the moderate chase before Hannah Rowe (35* off 34 balls) took them past the finish line with three balls to spare.

