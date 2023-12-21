Women’s Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Match 2

Wellington Blaze started their Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 campaign with a comfortable 23-run victory over Otago Sparks in the second match of the tournament at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, December 21.

The win took Amelia Kerr’s team to the top of the points table, pipping Canterbury Magicians on the back of having a better net run rate (NRR). Wellington’s NRR of 1.150 is a bit healthier than Canterbury’s 0.550. On the other hand, Auckland Hearts and Otago Sparks are languishing in the last two spots of the six-team tournament.

Central Stags and Northern Knights are yet to play a match in the 17th season of the Women’s Super Smash. Both teams are scheduled to lock horns in the third match on Friday, December 22, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Let’s take a quick look at the updated points table below after the match between Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.15 2 Canterbury Magicians 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.55 3 Central Hinds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Northern Knights 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Auckland Hearts 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.55 6 Otago Sparks 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.15

Georgia Plimmer and Leah Kasperek help Wellington Blaze beat Otago Sparks

Wellington Blaze's middle-order batter Georgia Plimmer played with a nimble mindset to survive till the last, which was contrary to her teammates’ approach. Thanks to Poppy Jay Watkins’ knack for taking wickets in regular intervals, it created a moment of turbulence in the Wellington camp.

But Plimmer was unflinched despite running out of partners. She remained calm at the crease and ensured to bat deeper in the innings. The 19-year-old struck three boundaries during her unbeaten 41-run knock to help Wellington post a moderate total of 140 for 8.

The spinners dictated the terms in the second innings, with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek breathing fire. She dismissed Olivia Gain, Caitlin Blakely, and Watkins to register figures of 3 for 25 from her four overs. Although Amelia Kerr failed to deliver with the bat, the Wellington skipper compensated by dismissing Bella James and Polly Inglis.

Jess Kerr provided the early breakthrough with the dismissal of Otago captain Suzie Bates, who was batting fearlessly at 25. It was perhaps a turning point of the game as Wellington finished on the winning side.

