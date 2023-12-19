Cricket

Women’s Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. Kate Anderson

Modified Dec 19, 2023
Auckland Hearts (Credits: @SuperSmashNZ on X)

Canterbury Magicians bagged an 11-run victory over Auckland Hearts in the first game of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

After losing the toss, Canterbury Magicians were asked to bat first. Openers Kate Anderson (25) and captain Frances Mackay (22) did a decent job, accumulating 53 runs for the first wicket.

In the middle overs, Natalie Cox (20) and Jodie Dean (20) contributed with a few crucial runs. However, other batters couldn't sustain the momentum as Magicians posted 127/8 in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Skye Bowden scalped a four-wicket haul for Auckland, conceding just 18 runs in her four-over spell. She received good support from Josie Penfold and Rishika Jaswal, who finished with one scalp each.

In response, Auckland Hearts started well despite losing early wickets. Saachi Shahri (19*), captain Prue Catton (22), and Josie Penfold (23) added important runs. Anna Browning (4) and Bella Armstrong (1) lost their wickets early under pressure.

However, with the asking rate moving up, they couldn't live up to the expectations as they could rack up only 116/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 11 runs. Gabby Sullivan bagged a three-fer with captain Frances Mackay scalping up two wickets for Canterbury.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Women’s Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

No.PlayerRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Kate Anderson2511252596.150030
2Saachi Shahri2411242485.710010
3Josie Penfold2311232379.310010
4Prue Catton221122221100040
5Frances Mackay221122221000030
6Natalie Cox20112020105.260010
7Skye Bowden2011202095.240011
8Jodie Dean2011202071.430020
9Cate Pedersen811881000000
10Laura Hughes711771400010

Canterbury batter Kate Anderson is the leading run-scorer with 25 runs. Auckland batters Saachi Shahri (24), Josie Penfold (23), and Prue Catton (22) secured the second, third, and fourth ranks respectively.

Frances Mackay (22), Natalie Cox (20), and Skye Bowden (20) hold the fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks. Jodie Dean (20), Cate Pedersen (8), and Laura Hughes (7) hold the eighth, ninth and 10th positions respectively.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversMDRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Skye Bowden11404.544/184.51010
2Gabby Sullivan11307.3333/227.331000
3Frances Mackay11409.522/199.50000
4Jacinta Savage"}">Jacinta Savage11101211/12120000
5Rishika Jaswal11401611/16160000
6Sarah Asmussen11402511/25250000
7Josie Penfold11402711/27270000
8-------------
9-------------
10-------------

Auckland bowler Skye Bowden holds the top spot with four scalps. Canterbury bowlers Gabby Sullivan (3) and Frances Mackay (2) hold the second and third positions respectively.

Jacinta Savage (1), Rishik Jaswal (1), Sarah Asmussen (1), and Josie Penfold (1) occupied the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at an average of 12, 16, 25, and 27 respectively.

