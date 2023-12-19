Women’s Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. Kate Anderson

Canterbury Magicians bagged an 11-run victory over Auckland Hearts in the first game of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

After losing the toss, Canterbury Magicians were asked to bat first. Openers Kate Anderson (25) and captain Frances Mackay (22) did a decent job, accumulating 53 runs for the first wicket.

In the middle overs, Natalie Cox (20) and Jodie Dean (20) contributed with a few crucial runs. However, other batters couldn't sustain the momentum as Magicians posted 127/8 in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Skye Bowden scalped a four-wicket haul for Auckland, conceding just 18 runs in her four-over spell. She received good support from Josie Penfold and Rishika Jaswal, who finished with one scalp each.

In response, Auckland Hearts started well despite losing early wickets. Saachi Shahri (19*), captain Prue Catton (22), and Josie Penfold (23) added important runs. Anna Browning (4) and Bella Armstrong (1) lost their wickets early under pressure.

However, with the asking rate moving up, they couldn't live up to the expectations as they could rack up only 116/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 11 runs. Gabby Sullivan bagged a three-fer with captain Frances Mackay scalping up two wickets for Canterbury.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Women’s Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

No. Player Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kate Anderson 25 1 1 25 25 96.15 0 0 3 0 2 Saachi Shahri 24 1 1 24 24 85.71 0 0 1 0 3 Josie Penfold 23 1 1 23 23 79.31 0 0 1 0 4 Prue Catton 22 1 1 22 22 110 0 0 4 0 5 Frances Mackay 22 1 1 22 22 100 0 0 3 0 6 Natalie Cox 20 1 1 20 20 105.26 0 0 1 0 7 Skye Bowden 20 1 1 20 20 95.24 0 0 1 1 8 Jodie Dean 20 1 1 20 20 71.43 0 0 2 0 9 Cate Pedersen 8 1 1 8 8 100 0 0 0 0 10 Laura Hughes 7 1 1 7 7 140 0 0 1 0

Canterbury batter Kate Anderson is the leading run-scorer with 25 runs. Auckland batters Saachi Shahri (24), Josie Penfold (23), and Prue Catton (22) secured the second, third, and fourth ranks respectively.

Frances Mackay (22), Natalie Cox (20), and Skye Bowden (20) hold the fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks. Jodie Dean (20), Cate Pedersen (8), and Laura Hughes (7) hold the eighth, ninth and 10th positions respectively.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Skye Bowden 1 1 4 0 4.5 4 4/18 4.5 1 0 1 0 2 Gabby Sullivan 1 1 3 0 7.33 3 3/22 7.33 1 0 0 0 3 Frances Mackay 1 1 4 0 9.5 2 2/19 9.5 0 0 0 0 4 Jacinta Savage"}">Jacinta Savage 1 1 1 0 12 1 1/12 12 0 0 0 0 5 Rishika Jaswal 1 1 4 0 16 1 1/16 16 0 0 0 0 6 Sarah Asmussen 1 1 4 0 25 1 1/25 25 0 0 0 0 7 Josie Penfold 1 1 4 0 27 1 1/27 27 0 0 0 0 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Auckland bowler Skye Bowden holds the top spot with four scalps. Canterbury bowlers Gabby Sullivan (3) and Frances Mackay (2) hold the second and third positions respectively.

Jacinta Savage (1), Rishik Jaswal (1), Sarah Asmussen (1), and Josie Penfold (1) occupied the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at an average of 12, 16, 25, and 27 respectively.

