Women’s Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Brave vs Central Hinds (Updated) ft. Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair

Central Hinds started their campaign on a winning note by bagging a six-wicket victory over Northern Brave Women in the third match of Women’s Super Smash 2023 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern Brave Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Tash Wakelin (13) and Nensi Patel (17) stitched a 24-run opening stand. In the middle order, Sam Curtis (23*), Eimear Richardson (28), and Carol Agarfili (22) propelled the team's total to a below-par 119/6 in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Rosemary Mair scalped three crucial wickets, conceding just 18 runs in her four-over spell. She was well supported by Ashtuti Kumar and Flora Devonshire, picking one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Centra Hinds openers Hollie Armitage (24) and Natalie Dodd (28) gave their team a perfect start with a 49-run first-wicket partnership. Thamsyn Newton, batting at No. 3, failed to create an impact, scoring just four runs.

Nevertheless, Hannah Rowe stood tall, smacking 35* off 34 balls, featuring three fours and one six to take her side home in 19.3 overs, with six wickets in hand. Jess Watkin scalped two wickets but her efforts went in vain.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Women’s Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 1 1 1 41 41* - 37 110.81 - - 3 0 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 1 1 0 25 25 25 22 113.63 - - 5 0 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 1 1 0 25 25 25 26 96.15 - - 3 0 4 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 1 1 0 24 24 24 20 120 - - 2 0 5 S Shahri (AK-W) 1 1 0 24 24 24 28 85.71 - - 1 0 6 JO Penfold (AK-W) 1 1 0 23 23 23 29 79.31 - - 1 0 7 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 1 1 0 22 22 22 22 100 - - 2 0 8 P Catton (AK-W) 1 1 0 22 22 22 20 110 - - 4 0 9 RM Burns (WEL-W) 1 1 0 20 20 20 16 125 - - 3 0 10 NB Cox (CAN-W) 1 1 0 20 20 20 19 105.26 - - 1 0

Wellington batter Georgia Plimmer continues to hold the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 41 runs. Central Hinds middle-order batter Hannah Rowe smacked 35 runs to propel to the second rank.

Northern Brave batter Eimear Richardson rocketed to the third slot with 28 runs. Natalie Dodd occupied the fourth spot after her 28-run knock over Brave. Suzie Bates slipped from second to fifth rank with 25 runs. Kate Anderson descended from third to sixth rank with 25 runs.

Felicity Leydon-Davis glided one spot down to make it to the seventh spot with 24 runs. Hollie Armitage holds the eighth rank with 24 runs. Saachi Shahri (24) and Josie Penfold (23) slipped four spots down to hold the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SE Bowden (AK-W) 1 1 4 - 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 - 2 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 1 1 4 - 28 4 4/28 7 7 6 1 - 3 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 1 1 4 - 22 3 3/22 7.33 5.5 8 - - 4 Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 5 JM Kerr (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 15 2 2/15 7.5 3.75 12 - - 6 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 - - 7 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 1 1 4 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 4.75 12 - - 8 SA Oldershaw (OTG-W) 1 1 4 - 29 2 2/29 14.5 7.25 12 - - 9 JL Savage (CAN-W) 1 1 1 - 12 1 1/12 12 12 6 - - 10 N Baird (WEL-W) 1 1 2.2 - 16 1 1/16 16 6.85 14 - -

Skye Bowden (4) and PJ Watkins (4) are leading the top two spots in the wickets tally at an average of 4.5 and seven respectively. Rosemary Mair scalped three wickets against Brave to make it to the third rank.

Gabby Sullivan (3) and Leigh Kasperek (3) slid one position each to secure the fourth and fifth slots at 5.5 and 6.25 respectively. Jess Kerr (2) and Amelia Kerr (2) descended one spot each to make it to the sixth and seventh ranks at 3.75 and 4.25.

Northern Brave's Jess Watkin (2) occupied the eighth rank at an average of 8.5. Frances Mackay (2) and Sophie Oldershaw (2) slid two spots down apiece to hold the ninth and 10th ranks at 9.5 and 14.5 respectively.

