Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Samoa vs PNG, Match 4

Vanuatu are currently on top of the points table in the ongoing edition of the Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2024. The team, led by Selina Solman, defeated Fiji by 135 runs in their first match on Wednesday, January 17, at the Lloyd Elsemore Park 3 in Auckland.

Papua New Guinea (PNG) are second followed by Samoa and Cook Islands. Samoa and Cook Islands have lost one out of their two matches.

Fiji, meanwhile, have not had the best of starts to their campaign and are languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost both their matches against Vanuatu and Cook Islands.

Vanuatu dominate Fiji to the top in Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2024

Vanuatu needed only one win to go atop the points table. They defeated Fiji by a mammoth margin to make the best possible start to the tournament. After being sent in to bat first, Vanuatu scored 169 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Openers Rachel Andrew and Valenta Langiuti put on 58 runs for the opening wicket in 6.4 overs and laid a good platform for their team. Langiuti batted with precision as she scored 61 runs off 45 balls with the help of 10 fours.

Andrew also made a fluent start to her knock, scoring 24 off 23 before getting out against the run of play. Mele Waqanisau and Melaia Biu accounted for one wicket apiece for Fiji. Karalaini Vakuruivalu could not make a breakthrough but had economical figures of 4-0-26-0.

Thereafter, Vanuatu bowled their opposition out for 34 in 9.1 overs. None of the Fiji batters managed to get into double digits.

Selina Solman and Meliss Fare picked up two wickets apiece for Vanuatu. Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale and Nasimana Navaika got one wicket apiece.

