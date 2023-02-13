Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match (Updated)

Sri Lanka, on Sunday, beat Nigar Sultana Joty’s Bangladesh by seven wickets to register their second win in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. Chamari Athapaththu’s women also moved to the top of the points table, displacing Australia, who beat Sophie Devine’s New Zealand in their opening game.

After being put in to field first, Sri Lanka restricted their opponents to 126-8. Thereafter, the Islanders chased down the target, thanks to Harshitha Madavi’s unbeaten 69 with the help of eight fours and one six.

Chamari Athapaththu remains top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu stayed as the leading run-scorer of the tournament despite her failure on Sunday. The left-hander has scored 83 runs in two games at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 123.88 and a top score of 68, which she scored against South Africa.

Madavi is second in the list with 77 runs in two games. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is third on the list, scoring 68 against India, although her knock went in vain.

Alyssa Healy of Australia and Jemimah Rodrigues of India are respectively fourth and fifth in the list after their half-centuries against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Ashleigh Gardner top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The off-break bowler picked up a five-wicket haul against New Zealand, registering the third-best bowling figures in the history of Women’s T20 World Cup, after Deandra Dottin and Sune Luus.

Oshadi Ranasinghe has five wickets to her name after her three-wicket haul against Bangladesh. Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera has picked up four wickets. Marufa Akter, Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu have three wickets apiece and are next on the list.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes