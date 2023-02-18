Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Ireland vs West Indies match (Updated)

Hayley Matthews’ West Indies, on Friday, February 17, defeated Laura Delany’s Ireland by six wickets in a Group B match of the ongoing edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Skipper Matthews became the Player of the Match at the Newlands in Cape after she scored 66 runs off 53 balls with eight fours and one six.

On the back of her knock, the West Indies chased down 138 with one ball to spare. They also put an end to their 15-match losing streak in the format.

Alyssa Healy on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Australia’s Alyssa Healy remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed opening batter has scored 146 runs from three games at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 124.78, with two half-centuries and a top score of 55 to show for his efforts.

Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali is second on the list after she became the second batter from her country after Ahmed Shehzad to score a hundred in T20 World Cups. The southpaw has scored 114 runs in two games at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 139.02.

Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Madavi, the West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, and Ireland’s Orla Prendergast are the other batters with over 100 runs in the tournament.

Megan Schutt on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt is the leading wicket-taker in the championship. The speedster has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.30 with a four-wicket haul to show for her efforts.

Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu have six wickets each to their names.

Eden Carson of New Zealand and Oshadi Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka picked up five wickets apiece. Karishma Ramharack and Sarah Glenn have also been impressive.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes