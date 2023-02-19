Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after South Africa vs Australia match (Updated)

Australia, on Saturday, February 18, defeated South Africa by six wickets in a Group A match as they advanced to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. They have also topped their group and are waiting for their opponents from Group B.

Tahlia McGrath became the Player of the Match against Sune Luus and Co. after she scored 57 off 33 balls with 10 fours. On the back of her knock, the Aussies chased down 125 with as many as 21 balls to spare.

Alyssa Healy on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Alyssa Healy didn’t play in Australia’s last and final group game, but despite that, she remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 146 runs from three matches at an average of 73 and a strike-rate of 124.78.

India’s Richa Ghosh has been absolutely outstanding. This is not only because she has scored 122 runs from three games at a strike-rate of 141.86, but also because she is yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali, Sri Lanka’s Harshita Madavi, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, and Ireland’s Orla Prendergast are the other batters with over 100 runs in the World Cup.

Megan Schutt on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Australia's fast bowler Megan Schutt remains the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 5.57. She also has a four-wicket haul to show for her efforts.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone and Australia’s Ash Gardner are second and third in the list with seven wickets apiece. Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu, Australia’s Georgia Wareham, India’s Renuka Singh, England’s Sarah Glenn, and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu have six wickets apiece to their names.

