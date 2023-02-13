Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match 

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets and continued their impressive run in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. After beating the Proteas in the tournament opener, Chamari Athapaththu and Co. beat the Bangla Tigers pretty comprehensively at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

With the win, Sri Lanka displaced Meg Lanning’s Australia from the top of the table in Group A with a net run rate of +0.430. They now have four points under their belt from two games.

Australia, on the other hand, have played one less match and have a better net run rate of +4.850 after their 97-run win over New Zealand.

Sri Lanka's dominant run continues in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Bangladesh came out with a lot of intent after deciding to bat first in Cape Town. After Murishida Khatun got out for a golden duck, Shobhana Mostary and Shamima Sultana made sure they scored 48 runs in the powerplay.

Sultana was the aggressor after she scored 20 off 13 balls, with the help of four boundaries before Oshadi Ranasinghe got the better of her. Mostary hit five fours in her 29-run knock before getting out to Chamari Athapaththu.

In the last 14 overs, Bangladesh only scored 78 runs and finished with 126 for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty scored 28 runs, but failed to step on the gas in the hour of need.

Updated points table in Women's World Cup 2023

Ranasinghe was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, returning with figures of 4-0-23-3. Athapaththu and Inoka Ranaweera picked up two and one wickets, respectively.

Bangladesh put the pressure instantly on Sri Lanka and reduced them to 27/3 in the powerplay. Marufa Akter, who recently played in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, picked up the wickets of Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, and Anushka Sanjeewani.

At the halfway mark of Sri Lanka’s run-chase, the match was in the balance. But Harshitha Madavi took the attack to the opposition. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 69 as Sri Lanka romped home with 10 balls to spare.

