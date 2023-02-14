Women's T20 World Cup: "My father is a farmer so he actually wanted me to get a normal job" - Bangladesh women team pacer Marufa Akter

Bangladesh women's team pace sensation Marufa Akter has opened up on her challenges in the pursuit of the game of cricket.

Marufa used to work at her father's farm during the Covid-19 pandemic times, but 2023 is promising to be a bright year in her career.

The right-arm speedster, who made her international debut against New Zealand in December 2022 in Dunedin, has now played in two World Cups in the last month.

With eight scalps in five matches at an average of 12.12, Marufa was the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the first ICC Women's U-19 World Cup held in South Africa.

Marufa was among the four players to earn a surprise call for the senior Bangladesh women's team for the eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is ongoing in South Africa.

The 18-year-old recently announced her strength and power at the global level with a fiery spell of 3/23 against Sri Lanka in both teams' first match of the tournament on Sunday, February 12, in Cape Town.

She claimed the wickets of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, and Anushka Sanjeewani to reduce them to 27 for 3 in a 127-run chase in Cape Town. Although Bangladesh lost the game by seven wickets with 10 balls remaining, Marufa did enough to allure plaudits from the rest of the world.

Speaking at a press conference on her struggling days, the Bangladesh youngster said, as translated by her skipper Nigar Sultana:

"First of all, my family was not very supportive because my father is a farmer so he actually wanted me to get a normal job. But day by day when I started doing well, my family actually started supporting me very much."

Marufa added further:

"I worked very hard during those days. I didn't think I was a good bowler but my coach, Madam Fatima and Mr Pilu taught me. I want to thank them for giving me, coming from a rural area, the opportunity to play for the national side."

"We certainly need to be on the lookout for her" - Australia women's head coach on Marufa Akter

Nigar Sultana & co. are up for their next challenge against the five-time T20 World Cup winners in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday, February 14.

The Australian will be wary of the teenager's immaculate line and length, as head coach Shelley Nitschke mentioned in her press conference:

"She bowls very nicely. She was certainly someone that we've spoken about today, and I'm sure the batters will have a bit of a look at and think about their plans for her."

She added:

"'She was fantastic last night, so we certainly need to be on the lookout for her when she gets the ball in hand."

Bangladesh are also scheduled to play against New Zealand (on February 17) and hosts South Africa (on February 21) in Group A.

