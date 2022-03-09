Women's World Cup 2022: "If you don't follow women's game, you should be called a loser"- Ravichandran Ashwin

Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been passionately following the ongoing Women's World Cup in New Zealand. He believes the women's game is not given enough importance and has vouched for the fact that it is capable of producing thrilling matches.

Ashwin was thrilled by the very first game of the World Cup between hosts New Zealand and the West Indies. The game went right down to the wire and West Indies pulled off a sensational last-ditch win.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed what kind of emotions he was going through while watching the game.

"The game between New Zealand and West Indies was heartbreaking and crunch, Our heart must have stopped beating and our blood pressure raised like crazy. If you don't follow women's game and missed the first few games of this world cup, then you should be called a loser for sure."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen -run victory against Pakistan. #INDvPAK



Let's relive the highlights of the match ICYMI: #TeamIndia commenced their #CWC22 campaign with a superb-run victory against Pakistan.Let's relive the highlights of the match ICYMI: #TeamIndia commenced their #CWC22 campaign with a superb 1⃣0⃣7⃣-run victory against Pakistan. 👍 👍 #INDvPAKLet's relive the highlights of the match 🎥 🔽

To challenge big teams consistently, India have to score 300 runs: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was concerned about India's middle-order collapse against Pakistan. He feels the middle-order should take on more responsibility so that India can post above par scores consistently.

To win the World Cup, Ashwin believes India will need to learn the art of posting totals in excess of 300 runs and also master chasing down high totals. He opined:

"For India to consistently challenge teams like Australia, England and New Zealand and go to the finals and win the tournament, they should score 300 runs on the board. Likewise, they should also learn to chase 280-290 scores."

Ashwin reckons that the win against Pakistan would have given India some much-needed confidence going into their next game against New Zealand on March 10. India recently lost the ODI series to the hosts 4-1 but won the last time the two sides faced each other.

Edited by Diptanil Roy