Women's World Cup 2022: [Watch] Deandra Dottin takes a one-handed stunner to get rid of Lauren Winfield-Hill

West Indies opener Deandra Dottin produced a moment of brilliance on the field to dismiss England's Lauren Winfield-Hill at the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday (March 9).

Dottin was fielding at point when Winfield-Hill cut a short delivery from Shamila Connell. Moving to her left, Dottin stuck her hand out and caught it brilliantly with one hand to give the West Indies a perfect start on the field.

Here's a video of Deandra Dottin's magnificent effort:

Deandra Dottin's incredible catch gives West Indies perfect start in win over England

It was going to be a challenging game for the West Indies as England are the defending champions. Opting to bat first, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews gave West Indies a superb start, adding 81 runs for the first wicket.

However, from 81/0, they lost three wickets for zero runs and were in a spot of bother. Shermaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation then stitched together an important partnership that took West Indies to a fighting total of 225/6 in their 50 overs.

The Windies needed to strike early with the ball and they did exactly that, thanks to a stunning catch from Dottin. England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the game went down to the wire. Sophia Dunkley threatened to take the game away from the West Indies but her wicket put the defending side's noses in front.

Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross then formed a crucial partnership and it looked like England would script a famous win. However, Anisa Mohammed effected a crucial run out and picked up the final wicket to give West Indies a thrilling win.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the West Indies get their World Cup off to a terrific start with wins over New Zealand and England. Here's what they had to say about West Indies' efforts against England.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



If you aren't following the Absolute scenes again as West Indies women make it two in two!!! What a game!!If you aren't following the #CWC22 , it's your loss. The tournament's been lit so far Absolute scenes again as West Indies women make it two in two!!! What a game!!If you aren't following the #CWC22, it's your loss. The tournament's been lit so far https://t.co/08CjJZMsI3

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 What is this Baazigar type winning habit, West Indies? What is this Baazigar type winning habit, West Indies?

Pavan Kumar Allada @pavankumar_apk



But have started the main tournament causing upsets against home team New Zealand and defending champions England!



What a fairy tale start! West Indies Women started their WC preparation with losses in warm-ups against India and Australia..But have started the main tournament causing upsets against home team New Zealand and defending champions England!What a fairy tale start! #ICCWomensWorldCup2022 West Indies Women started their WC preparation with losses in warm-ups against India and Australia..But have started the main tournament causing upsets against home team New Zealand and defending champions England!What a fairy tale start! #ICCWomensWorldCup2022 https://t.co/1JfCC6y0Oh

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



Two fabulous performances that didn't deserve to be in a losing cause. #TeamEngland Nat Sciver vs Australia, Sophie Ecclestone vs West Indies.Two fabulous performances that didn't deserve to be in a losing cause. #CWC22 Nat Sciver vs Australia, Sophie Ecclestone vs West Indies.Two fabulous performances that didn't deserve to be in a losing cause. #CWC22 #TeamEngland

𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 @outof22yards



#ENGvWI WEST INDIES registers their first victory against ENGLAND in the world cup ! It's Anisa Mohammad, one of the most experienced cricketers in world cricket, who did for them at the end. WEST INDIES registers their first victory against ENGLAND in the world cup ! It's Anisa Mohammad, one of the most experienced cricketers in world cricket, who did for them at the end.#ENGvWI

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



First NZ and now England!



#CWC22 What is with West Indies and pulling off these winsFirst NZ and now England! What is with West Indies and pulling off these wins 🔥🔥🔥🔥First NZ and now England! #CWC22

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏼 Not for nothing they say catches win matches. This catch from Deandra Dottin will take some beating! #CWC22 Congratulations West Indies women on an incredible win🏼 Not for nothing they say catches win matches. This catch from Deandra Dottin will take some beating! #WIvENG Congratulations West Indies women on an incredible win 👏🏼 Not for nothing they say catches win matches. This catch from Deandra Dottin will take some beating! #WIvENG #CWC22 https://t.co/6rkKJ7xI98

West Indies' next match will be against India on March 12 at Seddon Park.

