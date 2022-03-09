Women's World Cup 2022: [Watch] Deandra Dottin takes a one-handed stunner to get rid of Lauren Winfield-Hill

West Indies opener Deandra Dottin produced a moment of brilliance on the field to dismiss England's Lauren Winfield-Hill at the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday (March 9).
Dottin was fielding at point when Winfield-Hill cut a short delivery from Shamila Connell. Moving to her left, Dottin stuck her hand out and caught it brilliantly with one hand to give the West Indies a perfect start on the field.
Here's a video of Deandra Dottin's magnificent effort:
It was going to be a challenging game for the West Indies as England are the defending champions. Opting to bat first, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews gave West Indies a superb start, adding 81 runs for the first wicket.
However, from 81/0, they lost three wickets for zero runs and were in a spot of bother. Shermaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation then stitched together an important partnership that took West Indies to a fighting total of 225/6 in their 50 overs.
The Windies needed to strike early with the ball and they did exactly that, thanks to a stunning catch from Dottin. England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the game went down to the wire. Sophia Dunkley threatened to take the game away from the West Indies but her wicket put the defending side's noses in front.
Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross then formed a crucial partnership and it looked like England would script a famous win. However, Anisa Mohammed effected a crucial run out and picked up the final wicket to give West Indies a thrilling win.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the West Indies get their World Cup off to a terrific start with wins over New Zealand and England. Here's what they had to say about West Indies' efforts against England.
West Indies' next match will be against India on March 12 at Seddon Park.