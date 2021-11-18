Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021, Warm-Up Match 2: Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Ireland Women take on Pakistan Women in the second match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Three teams from the qualifying tournaments will join hosts New Zealand, along with Australia, England, South Africa and India at the eight-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in February-March 2022.

Five teams that are placed next best from the qualifiers will join Australia, England, South Africa, India and New Zealand in a 10-team ICC Women’s Championship for the next three-year cycle.

Pakistan Women are placed in Group B while Ireland Women are placed in Group A.

Pakistan Women are one of the favorites coming into this tournament. They missed out on finishing in the top four of the Women's Championship table by a whisker and have to play in the qualifying tournament. Led by Javeria Khan, Pakistan have a good squad with a mix of young and experienced players.

Pakistan Women last played West Indies Women recently in a three-match ODI series.

Ireland Women missed out on the 2020 edition of the tournament. They will be keen to put up a good show this time around. Ireland Women played an ODI series in Zimbabwe last month and look to be well prepared coming into this tournament.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women, Warm-up match, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

Date and Time: November 19 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is even and provides equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Teams chasing have had a slight edge at this venue over teams batting first. So bowling first and then looking to chase the runs should be a good option.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The weather is not as optimistic for this match. There will be constant cloud cover and chances of rain. Temperatures range between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (captain), Gaby Lewis, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (captain), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sundhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali Siddique, Kainat Imtiaz.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Ireland Women are in excellent touch coming into this tournament. They played Zimbabwe Women in a four-match ODI series last month, which they eventually won 3-1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women play West Indies Women in a three-match ODI series. Pakistan Women did not have a good outing as they lost all three matches in the series.

While Ireland Women have recent form on their side, they will face a tough challenge against Pakistan Women.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this match.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Diana Baig to pick up 3 or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far