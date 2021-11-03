Women's World Cup Qualifiers to begin on November 21

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2021 will begin on November 21 in Zimbabwe. The qualifying tournament will decide the three remaining teams that will compete at the Women's World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The qualifying round will go on until December 5.

West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Netherlands, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and USA are the 10 teams that will participate in the Qualifier.

The tournament has been divided into two stages: the group stage and Super Six.

The 10 teams will be divided into two groups of five. The top three teams from each group will go through to the Super Six. Their points will be carried forward from the group stage. The Super Six stage will begin on December 1 and the top three teams will progress to the World Cup, which is set to be held across March and April in 2022.

The three teams from the Qualifier will join hosts New Zealand, defending champions England, Australia, India and South Africa in the marquee event.

Women's World Cup Qualifier Groups, Venues and other details

The 10 teams in the Women's World Cup Qualifier have been divided into the following groups:-

Group A: West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Netherlands.

Group B: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe, USA.

The matches will be played across four venues in Zimbabwe. The venues are Old Hararians, Harare Sports Club, Sunrise Cricket Club and Takashinga Cricket Club.

There will be 29 matches in the group stage before the Super Six.

The Qualifier was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in July 2020 while the Women's World Cup was slated for February-March 2021. However, both were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

