Won’t play BBL till I am playing for Australia: David Warner

Australian batting star David Warner has confirmed that he won't take part in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the remainder of his international career. He added that it would be difficult for any player with a family to commit to a year of bio-secure bubbles and quarantines put in place owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

David Warner hasn’t featured in the BBL for the last seven years. The left-hander had candidly admitted in the past that he cannot play the BBL along with international cricket, adding that he would prefer spending quality time with his wife Candice and their three children.

However, he has consistently been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India (UAE this year), captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

The 34-year-old was quoted as saying in an ESPNCricinfo report:

"It's difficult for us players to play all three forms, even if there is a window, you've got to have that break, because you're going full tilt into summer as well, there's no off-season for us."

He added:

"Personally, I've got three kids at home and a wife that I owe my time to as well. So playing all three forms that's very difficult to be able to do that, and I don't think I'll play while I'm playing for Australia still - that's honestly speaking.”

David Warner opens up on challenges of staying in a bio-bubble

David Warner also admitted that remaining in a bio-bubble for too long is starting to take its toll on players.

Australia’s home series against India kicks-off on November 27. However, they have tours lined up for South Africa, England and the Caribbean in 2021.

David Warner is clearly worried about how the players would be able to deal with the restrictions in place for such a long period of time. He said:

"It's going to be very difficult to be able to do that. This last six months has been quite challenging in itself, getting used to these bubbles and trying to get used to not having the family with me. They're things that each player has different circumstances and even Starcy's (Mitchell Starc) a unique one with his wife playing as well. We're just not going to get that time to see our family.”

David Warner further revealed that Australian teams are being picked with an eye on the nearest World Cup. So, the limited-overs squad has more of a T20 feel with two World Cups in the format scheduled for 2021 and 2022. He continued:

"That's something that we have identified as players and coaching staff already. I think you look at our one-day and T20 team, what we are picking is pretty relevant to what we're going to face with the next couple of World Cups.

"For us, it's about if we're going to take time off, it will be between those series. Obviously the preference is playing those World Cups and making sure we're gearing up in the right way to perform in those tournaments."

David Warner will be seen in action in the limited-overs series and Tests against India. The series begins with the first ODI on November 27.

On the other hand, the BBL 2020-21 will kick-off on December 10, with Hobart Hurricanes taking on Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.