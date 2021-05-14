“Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel” - Virat Kohli tweets as COVID-19 fundraising campaign raises over INR 11 crore

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday thanked everyone who donated to the COVID-19 relief fundraising campaign started by him and wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli announced that they have, so far, collected over ₹11 crore through the initiative.
Kohli and Anushka had announced the fundraising campaign for COVID-19 relief last week through their official social media accounts. The couple themselves made a donation of ₹2 crore towards the cause.
Taking to his Twitter account, Kohli shared in his latest post:
“Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together.”
He revealed that an amount of ₹11,39,11,280 had been accumulated through the COVID-19 fundraiser. A couple of days back, Kohli informed the MPL Sports Foundation had contributed ₹5 crore towards the fight against COVID-19.
Announcing the COVID-19 fundraiser last week, Kohli and Anushka jointly appeared in a video and made an appeal for donations. The Indian captain stated:
"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, our country is going through trying times; our health systems are being challenged; we need to come together and help our India. Anushka and I have started a campaign on Ketto to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. No amount is too small to save lives."
Australian cricketers have been actively involved in India’s battle against COVID-19
Apart from Indian stars, the Australian cricket fraternity has also been doing its best to try and aid India in its fight against COVID-19.
A couple of days back, prominent current and former Australian cricketers featured in a video through which they appealed for donations to aid India. UNICEF Australia, the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) and Cricket Australia (CA) are working together to support India’s COVID-19 relief measures. The video was part of the same initiative.
Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff have both donated to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. Cricket Australia itself donated AUD 50,000 to help India procure oxygen, testing equipment and vaccines.