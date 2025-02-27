"Workers are non-Muslims, so he stops them" - Video of Imam-ul-Haq's comments on Mohammad Rizwan goes viral as Pakistan crash out of Champions Trophy

A video of Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq's comments on skipper Mohammad Rizwan, explaining why he is the 'leader' of the team has gone viral on social media. In the 53-second clip, Imam explains how Rizwan gathers everyone in the team for Namaz (prayer) and ensures that non-Muslims aren't part of the prayer sessions.

Pakistan were knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy after suffering losses in their first two matches in Group B. They went down to New Zealand by 60 runs in the opener in Karachi. Arch-rivals India hammered them by six wickets in their next match in Dubai.

Pakistan's early exit from the ICC event has shocked their fans. Amidst this, a video has now gone viral on social media in which Imam is heard making some interesting comments on skipper Rizwan. In a clip from an undated interview, Imam is asked to pick a 'leader' in the Pakistan team. He replies:

"I can't think of any leader. All of them are fighting among themselves (laughs). I would term Rizi (Rizwan) a leader because during Namaz, he gathers everyone. This is a very good habit of his. In whichever hotel we go, wherever we go, he first looks for a room, spreads white sheets over there and bans people. Workers are non-Muslims, so he stops them. He creates WhatsApp group and sends timing - all of this is done by Rizwan."

Pakistan finished last in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Their match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27 was abandoned due to rain, without the toss taking place.

"This is no excuse" - Mohammad Rizwan refuses to blame injuries for Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Reflecting on Pakistan's disappointing group stage exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Rizwan admitted that injuries hurt their cause. The captain, however, refused to use that as an excuse. About the team's performance, the keeper-batter said (as quoted by IANS):

“As a captain, you can look forward to that as well. On one side, you can say that the team is disturbed, but this is no excuse. Yes, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were injured, but we will learn from this."

Pakistan's next assignment will be a white-ball tour of New Zealand, where they will play five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5.

