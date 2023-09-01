"Workload management is finished now" - Gautam Gambhir on how India should handle Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup heading into World Cup

Gautam Gambhir feels India shouldn't look to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue will face Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. Bumrah, who has played just two T20Is since his return from back surgery, is expected to lead the Indian bowling attack in the crunch game.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked whether Jasprit Bumrah would want to manage his workload considering he is returning from injury, to which he responded:

"Workload management is finished now. You are at a stage now where instead of workload management, you will think about more game time and bowling as much as possible, because you have the Asia Cup, then three matches against Australia, and then straightaway the World Cup."

The former Indian opener believes more game time will hold the unconventional seamer in good stead. He stated:

"The World Cup comes once in four years and no one knows what will happen after four years, the fitness and rhythm a fast bowler will have after four years. I believe the more games he plays, the better he will get. The Indian team shouldn't start giving him breaks now."

Gambhir pointed out that bowling fitness is completely different from being physically fit. He added that Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj should play continuously until the World Cup.

"This is a different format" - Mohammad Kaif on Jasprit Bumrah heading into Asia Cup after playing T20Is vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets in the two T20Is he played against Ireland. [P/C: Twitter]

Mohammad Kaif reckons Jasprit Bumrah might take a little time to adjust to ODI cricket. He elaborated:

"Bumrah is coming after playing the 20-over format but this is a different format. You have to bowl 10 overs here. Yes, you can shorten your spells but he can be a little scratchy at the start. He is a great bowler, the Indian team missed him a lot and he has come back after practicing a lot."

The former Indian batter feels the Gujarat seamer might be slightly nervous too, considering he is making a comeback against arch-rivals Pakistan. He said:

"He looked fit but he might be slightly nervous at the start. He is straightaway playing a big match against Pakistan. There is no warmup game for him. There is no time for him to control his nerves but he is a match-winner and will adjust."

Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.63 in 72 ODIs. However, he has not played an ODI since July 2022 and will hope to be back to his potent best heading into the World Cup.

