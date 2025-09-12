"Workload management is meant for fast bowlers" - India coach's huge statement on star batter ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash 

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has dismissed concerns about star cricketer Shubman Gill’s workload. Gill led India to a 2-2 draw in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, which concluded in early August.

Ad

The 26-year-old was slated to lead North Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy but missed the initial games due to health concerns before joining the team for the Asia Cup 2025. The multi-nation event is scheduled to conclude on September 28, with India set to host the West Indies in a two-game Test series starting October 2.

Ahead of India’s Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday, September 14, the batting coach addressed the media on Friday, September 12. When asked about Gill’s workload, he stated:

Ad

Trending

“I don’t know how you look at workload management, but generally we do it for bowlers, mainly fast bowlers. When it comes to batsmen, only if they mentally feel that cricket has become too much for them does it become a concern. In my view, workload management is actually meant for fast bowlers. For batsmen, I don’t think workload management is that much of an issue.”

Ad

In India’s opening game against the UAE, Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine balls while chasing 58, as the team cruised to a nine-wicket victory with 93 balls to spare.

“They are very much aware of how to approach” - Sitanshu Kotak discusses Shubman Gill’s change in technique

During the same interaction, Sitanshu Kotak was asked about Shubman Gill’s change in batting technique, following his fruitful England series where he amassed 754 runs in five games. Speaking about his adjustments and technique, Kotak said:

Ad

“Nowadays, whichever format a player takes up, they are very much aware of how to approach red-ball cricket and how to approach white-ball cricket. Even in white-ball, they know how to approach the powerplay and how to approach the death overs.”

“Of course, there will be some technical adjustments, and these players are fully aware of what needs to be done. So, the players will definitely try to make those adjustments. Once white-ball practice begins, they start focusing on that, and when it’s red-ball practice, they shift their focus to how to approach red-ball cricket,” he added.

Since his debut in 2019, the Punjab batter has played 114 matches across formats, scoring 6,020 runs at an average of 46.30, including 25 fifties and 18 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news