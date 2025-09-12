“My all-time favorite TV show is Peaky Blinders” - Shubman Gill cheekily reveals his favorite ground in England

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has named Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham as his favourite ground in England. In his debut series as Test captain, he led India to a 2-2 draw in the five-match 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Ad

Gill finished the series as the leading run-scorer, amassing 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. In a video released by Apple Music on their YouTube channel on Thursday, September 11, Gill was asked about his favourite ground in England. He answered the question while also making a reference to the popular British drama ‘Peaky Blinders,’ saying:

“I would say Birmingham now because my highest Test score is there. So, Birmingham, my all-time favorite uh TV show is Peaky Blinders. So, Birmingham.”

Ad

Trending

In the Birmingham Test, Gill scored 269 in the first innings, his highest in Test cricket, and followed it up with 161 in the second innings. India won the match by 336 runs. Reflecting on the memorable game, he said:

“When I was in that moment, I felt I was so locked in that I didn't realize it, only after we finished the match. And because it was our first time that we won on that ground, India had never won in Birmingham before that. So prior to that match, we had a press conference and a journalist asked me, what chances do you give yourself going into this match because India’s never won on this ground. To be able to tell him before the match, 'That doesn't matter, it's my first time here, so let's see how it goes.' That's how it went. So, it felt pretty amazing.”

Ad

Shubman Gill has played 37 Tests, scoring 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35, including seven fifties and nine centuries.

“He was my dad's favorite” - Shubman Gill talks about his cricketing inspirations

In the same conversation, Shubman Gill also named former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran batter Virat Kohli as his idols. The 26-year-old said:

“I have had two idols. The first one was Sachin. He was my dad's favorite, and I got into cricket because of him. He retired in 2013. Around 2011, 2012, 2013 was actually when I started to have real knowledge about cricket: like how the game works, more than just skill, like mental and tactical.”

Ad

“I loved watching Virat bhai, Virat Kohli, how he used to go about his business and just the sheer passion that he had for the game and the real hunger. Because passion and hunger is one thing; you can learn all the skills, all the technique, and all of that, but hunger is something that you can't learn. Either you have it in you, or you don’t. And it was something that he had so much, and it really inspired me,” he added.

Shubman Gill will next be seen in action when India faces Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, September 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news