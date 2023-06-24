World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Day 7 Round-up: Sikandar Raza’s all-round brilliance sinks West Indies

Sikandar Raza (68 off 58, 2/36 & two catches) came up with a superb all-round showing as Zimbabwe beat West Indies by 35 runs in match number 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, June 24. The win was Zimbabwe’s third in as many matches in Group A.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Zimbabwe scored 268 in 49.5 overs. Skipper Craig Ervine (47 off 58) and Joylord Gumbie (26 off 50) added 63 for the first wicket in 15.3 overs. Wessly Madhevere (2) and Sean Williams (23) could not make much of a contribution.

Raza and Ryan Burl (50 off 57) added 87 runs for the fifth wicket to lift Zimbabwe. Burl struck five fours and a six before being trapped lbw by Akeal Hosein. Raza hit six fours and two sixes before he was seventh wicket to fall in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers clash, caught while attempting to pull a slower short ball from Kyle Mayers. Keemo Paul starred for West Indies with the ball, registering figures of 3/61.

In the chase, Mayers struck 56 off 72, while Roston Chase scored 44 off 53. However, most of the batters failed to deliver as the Windies were bowled out for 233 in 44.4 overs.

Tendai Chatara claimed 3/52, including the scalps of Jason Holder and Chase. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Raza claimed two wickets apiece as Zimbabwe never allowed West Indies to settle in the chase.

Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd shine as Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets in World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Logan van Beek claimed 4/24 from 9.3 overs, while Max O’Dowd hammered 90 off 75 as Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets in match number 14 of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Bowling first in the Group A contest, the Dutch held Nepal to 167 in 44.3 overs, a total they chased down in 27.1 overs.

Nepal kept losing wickets at regular intervals from the start. Van Beek bowled Aasif Sheikh for a duck, while Vikramjit Singh dismissed Kushal Bhurtel (27) and Aarif Sheikh (6). The batting side were five down for 91 as Bhim Sharki (22) and Kushal Malla (12) fell to Clayton Floyd and Aryan Dutt respectively.

Skipper Rohit Paudel top-scored for Nepal with 33 off 55 in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match, while Sandeep Lamichhane chipped in with 27. Apart from Van Beek, Vikramjit (2/20) and Bas de Leede (2/31) also impressed for the bowling side.

Netherlands got off to an excellent start in the chase as O’Dowd and Vikramjit added 86 for the opening wicket. The latter scored 30 before being trapped lbw by Lamichhane. The leggie also dismissed Wesley Barresi for 3. O’Dowd and Bas de Leede (41* off 39) then added 62 runs for the third wicket.

O’Dowd struck eight fours and four sixes and was looking good for three figures when he was bowled by bowled by Gulsan Jha. Netherlands, however, cantered to victory courtesy of his brilliant knock.

