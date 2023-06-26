World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Day 9 Round-up: Nidamanuru ton, Logan van Beek’s Super Over heroics seal famous win for Netherlands over West Indies

Teja Nidamanuru hit a superb 111 from 76 balls as Netherlands tied their World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match against West Indies at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday, June 26.

Chasing 375, the Dutch side finished on 374/9 in the thrilling Group A encounter. In the Super Over, Logan van Beek clobbered Jason Holder for three sixes and three fours as to set West Indies 31 for victory. The former world champions managed only 8 as Van Beek starred again, claiming two wickets.

Chasing a mammoth score, Vikramjit Singh (37), Max O'Dowd (36), Wesley Barresi (27) and Bas de Leede (33) all came up with handy contributions for Netherlands. However, it was the fifth-wicket stand of 143 between Nidamanuru and skipper Scott Edwards (67 off 46) that gave the chasing side real hope of victory in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers clash.

The brilliant stand ended when Edwards was caught and bowled by Roston Chase at the start of the 45th over. Nidamanuru’s superb innings featured 11 fours and three sixes as West Indies’ bowlers suffered under the onslaught. His fine effort ended when he mistimed a scoop off Holder.

Van Beek (28 off 14) and Aryan Dutt (16 off 9) kept the fight alive for Netherlands till the end. However, Alzarri Joseph dismissed both of them in the last over, van Beek off the last ball, to take the game into the Super Over.

Simply superb batting - Teja Nidamanuru brings up his century against the West Indies

Earlier, batting first, West Indies posted 374/6 as Nicholas Pooran clubbed 104* off 65 balls, while Brandon King scored 76 off 81. A shabby bowling effort, however, undid all the hard work of the batters.

World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Zimbabwe hammer USA by 304 runs to register second-biggest ODI win

Skipper Sean Williams smashed 174 off 101 balls as Zimbabwe beat United States of America (USA) by 304 runs to register the second-biggest ODI win (by margin of runs) in match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Harare.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth 408/6 and then bundled out USA for 104 in 25.1 overs. Williams and opener Joylord Gumbie (78 off 103) added 160 runs for the second wicket to lay the platform for Zimbabwe’s huge total. After Gumbie was stumped off Nosthush Kenjige’s bowling, Williams and Sikandar Raza (48 off 27) featured in an 88-run stand for the third wicket,

While Williams was the star of the show for Zimbabwe, clubbing 21 fours and five sixes, Ryan Burl also chipped in with a whirlwind 47 off 16 balls, smacking three fours and four sixes. Williams was out in the penultimate over, attempting another big hit off Abhishek Paradkar’s bowling.

USA failed to put up any kind of resistance in the chase in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers encounter. Paradkar (24) and Jessy Singh (21) were the only batters to cross 20. They lost half their side for 44 in 10 overs.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Raza picked up two wickets each, while Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe and Burl claimed one apiece.

