World Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia vs South Africa match (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada

Australia and South Africa played the 10th game of the ongoing ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 12 in Lucknow. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.

South Africa had a great start as the openers, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma, added 108 runs for the first wicket. Bavuma, who was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, played responsibly and made 35 runs off 55 deliveries. De Kock went on to score his second century of the tournament and was dismissed after scoring 109 runs off 106 deliveries.

The middle-order did a decent job and helped the Proteas reach 311 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Aiden Markram continued his excellent form and scored a 44-ball 56. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell picked two wickets each, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took one each.

Australia didn’t have a great start and lost three wickets before the 10th over was completed. They lost the next three by the end of the 18th over and struggled in the middle overs.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc added 69 runs for the 7th wicket. Labuschagne finished as the highest run-scorer for Australia, with 46 runs off 74 deliveries.

Australia was bundled out for 177, and South Africa won the game by 134 runs. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with three wickets.

The spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi picked two wickets each. Marco Jansen picked two, while Lungi Ngidi took one wicket.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with two centuries in two outings. He has made 209 runs in two games at an average of 104.50 and a strike rate of 110. De Kock has hit 20 fours and eight sixes so far.

Mohammad Rizwan is closely following de Kock. He has made one century and one half-century so far in the World Cup. Rizwan has made 199 runs in two games at a strike rate of 101.53.

Kusal Mendis is third on this list of batters with the most runs during this World Cup. He has made 198 runs in two games at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 166.38.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Mitchell Santner is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken seven wickets in two games at an average of 13.71, an economy of 4.80 and a strike rate of 17.14.

Jasprit Bumrah picked a four-wicket haul in his last outing against Afghanistan. He has taken six wickets at an average of 12.33, an economy of 3.70 and a strike rate of 20.

Matt Henry and Hasan Ali are the other bowlers who have picked six wickets each in the tournament.

Kagiso Rabada was the most successful bowler in the game against Australia. He picked up three wickets for 33 runs in six overs and took his tally to five wickets.