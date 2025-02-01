World Cup winner to play for India Masters in International Masters League 2025

Two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh is all set to play for India Masters in the upcoming International Masters League 2025 tournament. Singh was a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning teams.

International Masters League 2025 will begin on February 22 in Rajkot. It will be a six-team tournament featuring retired cricketers. The names of the six teams are India Masters, Sri Lanka Masters, West Indies Masters, Australia Masters, England Masters, and South Africa Masters.

Sachin Tendulkar was named the captain of the India Masters team. Now, the organizers have announced that Yuvraj Singh will also play for the home side in the International Masters League 2025.

Trending

Sharing his views on IML T20, Yuvraj said in a media release:

"Taking the field with Sachin and my other teammates feels like reliving the glory days. Playing alongside all of them brings back so many memories. For me, the IML is a tribute to the era that defined Indian cricket, and I can’t wait to create some more unforgettable memories for all the fans who have supported us over the years."

The full squad of India Masters for the upcoming IML T20 tourament should be out soon. Rajkot, Navi Mumbai and Raipur will host the mega event from February 22 to March 16.

JP Duminy and Upul Tharanga have also joined International Masters League 2025

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, the tournament organizers announced the arrival of two more legendary cricketers for the inaugural edition of IML T20. All-rounder JP Duminy will turn up for South Africa Masters, while opening batter Upul Tharanga will play for the Sri Lanka Masters.

“Representing South Africa Masters in season one of the International Masters League is a huge honour," Duminy said in a media release.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in the inaugural IML T20 tournament. The competition will start with a battle between the India Masters and the Sri Lanka Masters on February 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news