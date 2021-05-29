WTC Final: "It just does not sound right" - Aakash Chopra on 'joint winners' rule

Aakash Chopra has expressed reservations about India and New Zealand being declared as the joint winners if the World Test Championship (WTC) final ends in a stalemate.

The ICC has finalized the playing conditions for the WTC final to be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. The two sides will share the trophy if the match ends in a draw or tie.

🚨 JUST IN 🚨



World Test Championship Final playing conditions:



🔸 India and New Zealand will be crowned joint winners in case of a draw or tie.



🔸 Reserve Day (23 June) available to make up for loss of playing time.#WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/e1emIBKahx — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 28, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that it doesn't seem right that a winner cannot be determined for a tournament that has run for a couple of years.

"If the final match is a draw, both the teams will be declared as the joint winners. I do understand that you do not want a tie-breaker but if it is a two-year-long tournament and still you cannot call a team the champion, it just does not sound right, personally it leaves a sour taste in the mouth," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also questioned the reserve day being put to use only if the match is affected due to inclement weather and not if one of the teams is on the cusp of victory.

"Another thing is that a reserve day has been kept but that reserve day will only be used if the overs from the first five days are left due to the weather. The sixth day will not be used if the match ends when you needed say a couple of wickets and the opposition team required 125 runs," added Aakash Chopra.

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the match is unlikely to go beyond five days, especially if it is a slightly green pitch.

Aakash Chopra suggests changes for the WTC final

Aakash Chopra wants the WTC final to be played in a best-of-three format going forward

While speaking about some of the future changes that can be implemented for the WTC final, Aakash Chopra suggested that the match should be played till an eventual winner is determined and not restricted by the number of days.

"Firstly, if you have kept an extra day, I would say add a seventh day as well, play for as long as you get a winner. I know it has not happened for a long while but timeless Tests used to be there. If you have already kept a sixth day, why not use it to get the result," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old also wants the WTC final to be played as a series of three Test matches to get a more deserving winner.

"Secondly, you can make it a three-match series. If you win the first two matches, it's over. The third match will only be played if you don't have a winner after the first two matches. If you play just the one Test, that too in an alien country, after a two-year-long tournament, that should not be the case," observed Aakash Chopra.

Few rules I want @ICC to consider for the next #WTC



1) 3-match series for Final.

2) 3 venues labeled as priority 1, 2, and 3 for final. So, it is played at a neutral venue.

3) Make it a 4-year event.

4) All teams play an equal number of matches. #WorldTestChampionship — Rajeesh Nair 🇮🇳 (@iRajeeshNair) May 28, 2021

For the current cycle, Aakash Chopra wants the team ranked higher in the league phase to be declared the winners in case of a draw. The former India cricketer added that he is not saying so just because the Indian team finished at the top of the ladder.

