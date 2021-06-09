"It can be a disadvantage as well" - Deep Dasgupta on New Zealand playing two Tests before the WTC final

Deep Dasgupta has opined that New Zealand playing a couple of Tests against England ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final could also prove counterproductive.

The Blackcaps will face India in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 onwards. The Kane Williamson-led side is in the midst of a two-match series against England, with the second Test scheduled to end on June 14.

During a discussion on the YouTube channel Xtra Time, Deep Dasgupta observed that contrary to general belief, the two-Test series against the hosts could even go against New Zealand.

"There is a talk that New Zealand have an advantage because they are playing two Test matches before the WTC final. Yes, it is an advantage definitely but it can be a disadvantage as well."

The former India wicket-keeper reasoned the New Zealand pacers might feel the effects of playing three consecutive Tests without a significant gap in between.

"There is not much gap between their second Test and the WTC final, I think three or four days. So if we see from their angle, their fast bowlers will play back-to-back three Test matches without too much of a break."

There are reports that New Zealand are likely to field Trent Boult in the second Test against England after the left-armer was given a break in the first encounter. They might also rest some of the pacers who played in the first Test at Lord's.

Deep Dasgupta feels the New Zealand pace attack is more diverse

New Zealand have a lot of variety in their pace attack

Deep Dasgupta responded that the conditions in Southampton will have a huge role to play when asked which of the two teams is more balanced.

"If we talk about the balance, we need to see it based on the conditions. In Southampton, generally it is a batting pitch and it is slightly hotter because it is more towards the south of England. But if you talk about now, it is raining there and it is still quite cold in England."

While stating that both teams have an almost equally potent seam-bowling attack, the cricketer-turned-commentator observed New Zealand have the greater variety in their pace department.

"That means the fast bowlers will get more help. If we talk about fast bowling, both sides have almost equally good bowlers. But you can say that New Zealand have a more diverse unit. They have both swing and hit-the-deck bowlers. They have Wagner, who is extremely unique, keeps bowling bouncers throughout the day."

The Blackcaps have two outstanding swing bowlers in Trent Boult and Tim Southee. They can also call upon the services of Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson, who rely on the disconcerting bounce they can generate. It will be interesting to see if New Zealand opt for a four-pronged pace attack or include a spinner as well in the line-up.

