WTC final: "Game on!" - Fans confident about India's comeback after Mohammed Shami masterclass

Indian fans were high on confidence after an in-form Mohammed Shami rattled the Kiwi batsmen in the morning session. Many backed Team India to continue their stellar showing after Lunch, predicting a strong comeback for Virat Kohli’s men.

Led by Mohammed Shami, India had a dream morning session on Day 5, picking up three wickets as they got the better of the New Zealand batsmen. After some tight bowling in the first hour, the Indian pacers found their groove, with New Zealand reeling at 135/5 at the break.

Fans were buzzing after India’s electric performance, and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Fans in awe of Mohammed Shami’s brilliance

Considered one of the unluckiest bowlers in the game, Mohammed Shami finally got his due on Tuesday. The speed gun swung the ball from the get-go and got India their first breakthrough by sending Ross Taylor back to the pavilion.

He then went one step further, castling BJ Watling with a peach of a delivery to pick up his second wicket of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Fans were amazed by Mohammed Shami’s consistency, as they praised the bowler for his stunning effort.

SHAMI!! INDIA IS COMING! Absolute fire. Shami’s bowled Watling for 1. Heck yes! 🤩 #INZvNZ #WTC21 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 22, 2021

That ball by Shami to Watling.....the kind that will be remembered after this game is done and dusted. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2021

Comeback on the cards? India fans certainly feel so

With three wickets in the first session, many fans backed India to launch a stirring comeback in the coming hours. Many felt India were on the backfoot when the game started, with New Zealand in a solid position at 101/2.

But with New Zealand still trailing India’s first innings score by 82 runs, many fans felt India could get back into the game if they keep bowling like this.

Indias catching has been special. One more decisive session post lunch and this game is well and truly alive. #IndiaVsNewZealand #WTCFinal — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 22, 2021

Good move by Kohli to bring back Shami who was bowling quite superbly. Watling’s wicket comes as reward. Kiwis tottering this session — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 22, 2021

What a captaincy from Captain Virat Kohli. Brought Ishant & Shami at right time into the attack and fall of wickets started.#WTC21final #ICCWorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/3iyWlGyZ2Q — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) June 22, 2021

Team India’s catching earns plaudits as well

India hasn’t had the best of times in the field in recent months, but the players rose to the occasion in Southampton.

Shubman Gill pulled off a brilliant diving effort to get the better of Ross Taylor before Rohit Sharma proved to be safe as a house while gobbling one at slip.

India’s impressive fielding wasn’t lost on the fans as they praised the players for holding onto the catches on the big stage.

When Shubman Gill caught the catch of Ross Taylor, there was a reaction time of just 0.88 Seconds. - Incredible catch from Shubman Gill. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/SHN7r39OAc — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 22, 2021

Rohit takes a beautiful confident catch in the slips !!!! 😻😻 #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/WfJCZwxAVb — ARPAN (@ThatCricketHead) June 22, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar