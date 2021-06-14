If New Zealand's opener scored a 200, India's opener is Rohit Sharma: Salman Butt previews WTC Final 

While previewing the upcoming World Test Championship Final on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt has concluded that India and New Zealand have equal strength. In his opinion, both squads are pretty even on paper.

To strengthen his claim, the former Pakistan captain compared the players in the two teams and their respective roles. He highlighted how the quartet of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane was almost similar to New Zealand's Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Butt said:

"Both skippers are experienced, both are top players. One team's opener scored a double century recently, and the other team's opener is Rohit Sharma.

Dismissing Kane Williamson is a very tough task, but on the other other side, you have Virat Kohli who has 70 international tons. Young has done well for New Zealand, Conway performed well, but India has Shubman Gill.

Likewise, India has an experienced middle-order option in Ajinkya Rahane while the Blackcaps have Ross Taylor. Both teams are equally matched."

Salman Butt compared the bowling units of the two finalists as well and said both teams had too many good options available. He also underlined the fact that both the Indian and Kiwi speedsters had played Test cricket in England before, which should stand them in good stead.

"I don't think there is any difference in the balance of both bowling attacks. Both have excellent fast bowlers. Both of them have good spinners and left-arm spinners. Too many good options on both sides. All of them have played Test cricket in these conditions. No one is inexperienced," Salman Butt said.

New Zealand have the winning momentum on their side: Salman Butt

New Zealand recently won a Test series against England

Although Salman Butt did not find any significant difference between the two squads on paper, he felt New Zealand would have the edge over India because of their recent Test series victory over England. The Blackcaps defeated the home team 1-0 in a two-Test series.

Butt felt the Kiwis had gained some much-needed confidence ahead of the World Test Championship Final.

"I feel New Zealand has a slight edge over India because they have the winning momentum on their side. They beat England in England which is a confidence booster. So, I believe the Blackcaps have a slight edge," Salman Butt concluded.

The inaugural World Test Championship Final begins this Friday in Southampton. It will be interesting to see if the Blackcaps can record another win on English soil and return home with the trophy.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee