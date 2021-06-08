WTC final: Kiran More picks out Rishabh Pant as Team India's the key player

Kiran More has picked Rishabh Pant as the "key player" for Team India going into the World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-Test series against England. The 58-year-old believes Pant, who is currently at the peak of his powers, is confident enough to change the outcome of a game from any batting position.

Rishabh Pant has become a mainstay for India in the longest format, following his exploits in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Kiran More is once again banking on the wicketkeeper-batsman to be a game-changer for India in their upcoming tour of England. He said in an interaction with rediff.com:

"I feel he (Rishabh Pant) will once again be the key player for us in the World Test Championship final and also in the England series. He is on top of his game at the moment and I think he feels confident enough to change the course of the game with the bat from any position."

🇮🇳 ✈️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England 🙌 👌 pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021

More also highlighted how Rishabh Pant's experience of previously touring England should hold the youngster in good stead. He added:

"I believe he has settled down nicely now. This is his second tour to England, in fact the third tour if you consider the World Cup in 2019. He knows the conditions well, he has scored a century in a Test match. With the gloves too, I believe he will do a good job."

"New Zealand have a slight advantage in terms of preparation" - Kiran More

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

The former India selector believes the ongoing Test series against England will help New Zealand in their preparations for the World Test Championship final.

More, meanwhile, termed India's preparations "not ideal", given the amount of time they have had to spend in quarantine. However, the former wicket-keeper believes India still have a better chance of winning the World Test Championship title. More said in this regard:

"New Zealand have a slight advantage in terms of preparation as they are playing England in a two-Test series before the World Test Championship final. I believe India has a better chance to win the World Test Championship final even though their preparations have not been ideal with so many days spent in quarantine ahead of the match. It won't be easy for the Indian team, but I think the players are capable of delivering the goods despite the problems."

The last time India and New Zealand met in a Test series was in 2020, with the Kiwis emerging victorious by a 2-0 margin. However, India will be confident ahead of the WTC final, given their recent results in the longest format.

Edited by Samya Majumdar