WTC final: "Only way I can see India winning is if Virat Kohli comes & scores quickly or Rishabh Pant takes control of the innings" - Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop believes India winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final is the least likely option heading into reserve day. The former West Indies pacer added that either Virat Kohli or Rishabh Pant will have to play a blinder of an innings today to put India in a position from where they can look to bowl out New Zealand.

Run-scoring has been tough in the WTC final, with both teams bowling with great discipline and patience. India currently lead by 32 runs with eight wickets in hand.

With all three results still possible, Ian Bishop said in the clip shared by the ICC:

"The only way I can see India winning this is if Kohli comes out and goes against the entire run rate of the match and scores quickly or if Rishabh Pant takes control of the innings and they score quickly and then have their bowlers set up New Zealand in maybe a session and a little bit. So that's possible, but behind the other two options (New Zealand win or draw) as it stands right now."

India mounted a comeback on Day 5 after dismissing New Zealand for 249 runs. Mohammed Shami was the star of the show, returning with figures of 4-76.

I think there is something in the surface & if you are good and skilful enough, you'll get rewarded: Ian Bishop

The weather conditions for the reserve day are positive, with even bright sunshine expected. One might think that batting might get easier, but Ian Bishop feels there will be enough in the pitch to keep the bowlers interested. He added:

'It's that type of pitch, if you create enough pressure and invest in some good lengths with good consistency at some point you will get rewarded. If all the bowlers can continue doing (what they have been doing), going into the last day, I think there is something in the surface. If you are good enough, skillful enough as we saw Shami today, you get rewarded."

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar earlier stated that India would find it tough to bowl out New Zealand, with the conditions expected to be batting-friendly today.

Edited by Samya Majumdar