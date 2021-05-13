WTC final: "England will be very challenging for Rohit Sharma" - Saba Karim

Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes the seamer-friendly English conditions will pose a huge challenge for Indian Test opener Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has played just one Test in England, where he managed to score 34 runs across two innings. The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month will be the first time the Mumbaikar will be opening in a Test match in England.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim acknowledged that Rohit Sharma will have a difficult task in English conditions.

"I agree England will be very challenging for Rohit Sharma because the ball keeps moving throughout the day there. The Test match is going to be with the Dukes ball. A lot will depend on the conditions. The ball starts moving more when the clouds are there and the wicket plays true when there is sun," said Karim.

However, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman expressed a strong belief that Rohit Sharma will rise to the occasion and take the team to a position of ascendancy.

"But I have full belief because Rohit Sharma's role has changed a lot. He is going to the ground as a leader. He also knows that he has the responsibility to give a good start and play the long innings, which is when the Indian team will get into a good position in this Test match," added Karim.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 1030 runs at an outstanding average of 64.37 in 11 Tests as an opener. However, a majority of these runs have come on home soil and he is yet to prove himself as an opener in overseas conditions.

"Rohit Sharma will back himself" - Saba Karim

Rohit Sharma is known to play an aggressive brand of cricket

Saba Karim pointed out that Rohit Sharma will be confident of performing well as he can alter his game as per the conditions.

"Rohit Sharma will back himself, whether it be the World Test Championship final or the series against England. This player knows that he has the right technique now, the proper shots that can be played on these wickets against those bowlers," said Karim.

The former Indian selector signed off by stating that opposition bowlers will also be wary of Rohit Sharma because of his free-stroking abilities.

"I also feel that he is a player who instills fear in the opposition bowlers because he is a boundary hitter. It is very difficult to stop him and the biggest thing is that he has great confidence in his abilities. He is never scared of playing his shots," concluded Karim.

Rohit Sharma will draw immense confidence from his exploits at the 2019 World Cup played on English soil.

The opener smashed five centuries in the tournament, more often than not starting sedately against the new ball and then pushing the accelerator pedal as he got accustomed to the conditions.

