WTC Final: “Virat Kohli would always go for the kill, always go for the win” – Irfan Pathan isn’t ruling out an India win

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli will push for victory on the final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India are currently 32 runs ahead in the third innings, with eight wickets and a potential 98 overs to play with.

Captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume proceedings on the sixth and reserve day of the marquee clash. Irfan Pathan emphasized the need to see the first hour through, when the Dukes ball is expected to do the most, before Kohli can shift through the gears and set New Zealand a decent total to chase.

“We know Virat Kohli is a very aggressive captain. He would always go for the kill, always go for the win. But he would also understand the situation that New Zealand are slightly ahead. But that one hour, if we don’t lose more than one wicket, then we would see the aggressive Virat Kohli there. Obviously, Cheteshwar Pujara will be very crucial as well in that one hour,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports after close of play on Day 5.

India lost both the openers – Shubman Gill (8 off 33) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 81) – to New Zealand pacer Tim Southee (2 for 17), who was swinging the ball both ways even while the Sun was out. However, Pujara (12* off 55) and Kohli (8* off 12) made sure India went reached Stumps without further scathes.

“I see India playing around 40 overs and try to get as many runs as possible” – Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume proceedings on the final day

With 98 overs to be played on the final day, India would definitely need close to 50 overs to give themselves a shot at bowling the Kiwis out in the fourth innings. In essence, Virat Kohli’s side should try to amass as many runs as possible in the first 40 overs.

Considering it’d be slightly difficult to press the accelerator in the first hour – comprising around 15 overs – scoring at 4 runs an over for the next 25 would get India close to the 200-run mark, and a lead close to 160. This is assuming India will score two runs every over in the first hour.

Irfan Pathan also echoed similar sentiments, opining India should declare upon scoring 160 runs in the day.

“I see India playing around 40 overs and try to get as many runs as possible. If India reach somewhere close to 160-mark, and then they can give batting and see if they get early wickets. We have seen in these five days, the morning session has done a bit when it comes to fast bowling moving around. Once you take out that, the game could still be on,” Irfan Pathan further added.

While the forecast is totally clear for Day 6, it will still be a race against time if either team harbors any hopes of being crowned the maiden WTC champion. Maybe the first hour will indeed give us some clarity.

As many as 10 wickets fell in the day, with Mohammad Shami taking four of them 🔥



Your @bookingcom Best Wickets from Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 👇#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/rJ4F5Vdq4d — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

