WTC Final: "Yoga se hi hoga"- Mayank Agarwal keeps himself fit with some yogasanas in quarantine

Mayank Agarwal is currently quarantining with the Indian cricket team in Mumbai, and the Indian batter decided to perform a few yogasanas during the quarantine to ensure he stays in shape.

Quarantine has become a regular part of sports now. The athletes need to keep themselves motivated and also work on their fitness while staying in quarantine. Mayank Agarwal has been a part of multiple bio-bubbles in the last few months, and he finds himself in another one now.

While constantly being in qaurantine can be mentally taxing, Agarwal decided to practice Yoga and keep his body active during the quarantine. The Indian opener shared three photos of himself performing yogasanas on his Instagram story.

"Yoga se hi hoga," Mayank Agarwal captioned his story.

Mayank Agarwal is part of the Indian Test squad for six Test matches in the United Kingdom. Not long ago, he was Team India's first-choice opener in the most extended format of the game. But of late, the team management has preferred the duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers in Test cricket.

Mayank Agarwal has played only one Test match in 2021

Mayank Agarwal was a part of the Indian XI that beat Australia in Brisbane earlier this year

Mayank Agarwal is no longer a regular fixture in the Indian playing XI. The right-handed batter has played only one Test match in 2021, where he scored 47 runs at an average of 23.50.

Agarwal was a part of the Indian Test squad for the ICC World Test Championship series against England at home. However, the team management did not include him in the playing XI even once.

It will be interesting to see if Mayank gets an opportunity to play in the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Agarwal will be keen to perform well and cement his place if he returns to the playing XI.