Bangladesh scored a mammoth total of 565 in their first innings on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan before being bowled out on Saturday (August 24) in Rawalpindi. As a result, they took a 117-run lead over the hosts.

The visiting team began the fourth day with an overnight score of 316/5, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das at the crease. Das (56) could only add four runs to his overnight tally before departing in the 101st over. Rahim (191) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) then put on a 196-run partnership for the seventh wicket to help their side overtake the opposition's first-innings total and gain a lead.

Pakistan's pacers toiled hard on a flat surface but did not get the rewards. Their batters then had 10 overs to see off in the final session and managed to reach 23/1 at stumps.

Fans enjoyed the action on Day 4 of the first Test between the two Asian teams and expressed their emotions by sharing memes on social media. Here are 10 of the best:

"The reason we didn't play a spinner was there was grass on the pitch" - Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood after Pakistan bowlers struggle in 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood has revealed that grass on the Rawalpindi surface was the primary reason for not selecting a frontline spinner in the playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh.

However, things did not pan out as per their analysis, with the pitch not assisting the pacers. Speaking at a presser after play on Day 3, Mahmood was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo:

"The reason we didn't play a spinner was there was grass on the pitch and we thought it would favour the seamers. We were hoping for that. But the three hours the pitch was sunned before the game started on the first day may have made a difference. The wicket dried out; we didn't think it would dry out so quickly, and that made it play differently."

He continued:

"Anyone who looked at the wicket would have thought it would be a seaming track. We can't do anything about the fact it didn't behave that way. We didn't make a mistake reading the pitch, it just didn't play like we thought it should."

