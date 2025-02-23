"Worst guy to get best batter in the world shouts" - Fans tear into Babar Azam as he scores just 23 in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Fans went after Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam after he was dismissed for 23 off 26 runs in the blockbuster clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match is a do-or-die contest for Pakistan.

Ad

Opening the batting, Babar Azam was off to a good start and got a couple of boundaries under his belt after Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat first. The batter looked in good touch, showed a lot of intent and seemed to be getting into rhythm.

In the ninth over of the innings, bowled by Hardik Pandya, Babar started with a boundary but the next delivery led to his downfall. The ball pitched on off and nipped away with Babar trying to poke at it. He got a faint edge and KL Rahul made no mistake in safely touching the ball.

Ad

Trending

Some fans were frustrated while some were creative with their memes. Take a look at a few of the reactions below:

"Babar Azam is the worst guy to get best batter in the world shouts. I haven't seen a player more useless and pathetic in big matches than him. This 🔔 has no shame and no performance," one fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Babar Azam has failed again against India. He had a platform set for today to score big but India has again got the better of him. He's absolutely overrated! When you cannot step up against your arch rival in any format you ain't even a great player in my book," one user had to say.

Ad

"Babar Azam is the worst player to average in 50s in ODIs. It’s an insult to cricket bat that he has scored so many runs," another user said.

"Truth be told, this 23(26) from Babar was 10x a better innings than his 64(90) against NZ. he showed intent, he showed purpose..that’s all we ask for," a third user quipped.

Ad

Pakistan lose Imam-ul-Haq shortly after Babar's dismissal in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

An over after Babar Azam's dismissal, Imam-ul-Haq also had to walk back to the pavilion. He charged a Kuldeep Yadav delivery and subtly knocked it down to Axar Patel at mid-on and went for a quick single.

But Imam was caught short at the bowler's end thanks to Patel's terrific effort. He was dismissed for 10 runs off 26 deliveries. At the time of writing, Pakistan were 63/2 in 15 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback