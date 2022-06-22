"Would like to provide all the players time to prepare for CWG22" - Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of SL tour

The Indian Women's Team is set to usher in a new era after the retirement of their former captain, Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet Kaur was the obvious choice to take over the reins and her first test comes as her side visits Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour.

The limited-overs tour to the Island Nation will comprise of three T20Is, which will be played in Dambulla, followed by as many ODIs, which will be played in Pallekele. The series will begin on June 23 with the first T20I.

In the build-up to the series, Harmanpreet spoke about the abundance of top-order batters in her side. Kaur believes that when players come into the national side, they should be ready to bat in any position, confirming that her players are up for that challenge.

Addressing reporters, she said:

"We have a lot of openers in the side. When you come to the India side, you have to be prepared to bat at any number and they are ready for it. That's what you need from your batting order."

When asked about Jemimah Rodrigues in particular, Kaur backed the 'experienced' youngster to grab her opportunity. The skipper also ensured that her side would look to provide opportunities to all players as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begin in July.

She added:

"Jemimah is someone [who is very] experienced. I know she was not there during the Commonwealth Games 2022, but she is someone who is part of T20Is. She is keen to grab whatever opportunity comes her way, and we would like to provide all the players time to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, 2022."

"The series will be broadcasted from my understanding" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் @SaGomesh #SLWvINDW In less than 24 hrs India women will play Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Dambulla. Yet, there's no official information so far, despite the confirmation that it's being produced, on the broadcast/streaming details. So much for caring and promoting women's sport. #SLvIND In less than 24 hrs India women will play Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Dambulla. Yet, there's no official information so far, despite the confirmation that it's being produced, on the broadcast/streaming details. So much for caring and promoting women's sport. #SLvIND #SLWvINDW

With less than 24 hours for the series to begin, there is still no confirmation on the broadcasters. According to reports, no broadcaster has picked up the television or digital rights for the series.

As it turns out, even the Indian captain isn't entirely sure how things might work out and if her fans would be able to watch her play live.

Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that it was her understanding that the series will be broadcast. Here's what she said:

"The series will be broadcasted from my understanding. There were some last minute changes, I think."

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of the series being broadcast. If rumours are to be believed, Indian fans will be able to catch the Women in Blue in action on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel.

