"Would be tempted to give him a go in India's T20 World Cup squad" - Reetinder Sodhi on Shikhar Dhawan

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi is highly impressed with the consistency that veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has shown in the ODI format. In his last 22 innings, Dhawan has 11 scores of more than fifty, which speaks volumes of why he is considered a modern-day great in this format.

While Dhawan hasn't featured in India's T20I plans since the tour of Sri Lanka last year, Sodhi feels the 36-year-old is asking the selectors tough questions by piling on the runs.

Speaking to India News Sports on Friday, Sodhi opened up on what he would have done had he been the national selector. He said:

"Currently, Shikhar Dhawan doesn't seem to be in the scheme of things in T20Is. But the kind of consistency he has shown over the past couple of months has been incredible and you can't overlook it. If he scores a couple of hundreds in the remaining two innings and if I am a selector, I would be tempted to give him a go in India's T20 World Cup squad."

KL Rahul needs to open for India against Zimbabwe: Saba Karim

Former selector Saba Karim, who was also present on the same panel, was asked about the ideal batting position for stand-in captain KL Rahul in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The 54-year-old explained that since one of the main reasons for sending Rahul on the tour was to give him some time in the middle with the bat, it was important for him to open the innings. He stated:

"That's definitely an option. Although KL Rahul wants to bat where his role will be in ODIs, he currently needs match practice and the selectors will be keen to see his form. The team has a crucial period ahead of them with the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, so I feel opening the batting will help Rahul immensely."

Will KL Rahul get enough batting time if he continues to slot himself at No. 4? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee