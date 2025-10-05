"Wouldn't say this is the end of the road" - AB de Villiers backs India star to return to ODI setup after being left out of AUS vs IND series

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers reckons Ravindra Jadeja will make a comeback to the ODI squad despite being dropped for the upcoming series in Australia. However, De Villiers felt the decision was trickier for the selectors as Axar Patel was also in the mix.

Ad

Axar, also a left-arm spinner who can bat, has made the cut in the ODI squad ahead of Jadeja, who is a veteran of 204 matches in the format, having debuted in 2009. The other spinners in the squad are Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as the visitors hope to topple the Aussies.

Speaking in the latest video on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said:

"Another surprise is no Ravindra Jadeja. They are touring Australia and remember the World Cup is in South Africa. One of the spinners will miss out and they’ve decided to go without Jaddu now. I wouldn’t say that is the end of the road for him. As we know he is in wonderful form now and bowling exceptionally well. He always chips in with the bat. But between him and Axar Patel, not an easy decision. I think Axar is definitely ahead in the T20 arena. This one was a bit trickier I think for the selectors. Not an easy call, but I do still feel it’s not the end of the road for Jaddu."

Ad

Trending

Despite Jadeja's absence, the ex-Proteas captain observed that India had a very well-balanced team.

"The other spinners Washi Sundar and obviously also Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav out and out attacking bowler, wicket-taker with the others that can all chip in with both bat and ball. Really well-balanced team here I feel, really good seamers combined with some great batting as well."

Ad

Jadeja, who has retired from T20Is, played an integral role in India's 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy victories. The Saurashtra all-rounder has a promising batting average of 32.62 in ODIs and has picked up 231 scalps.

"It’s an interesting move" - AB de Villiers on India resting Jasprit Bumrah for Australia ODIs

AB de Villiers. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although De Villiers understands the need to manage Jasprit Bumrah's game time, he suggested that the ace pacer should have played in the 50-over games, given it can help him prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

Ad

On this, he stated (3:14):

"Very interesting and important to note about Jasprit Bumrah here. I don’t know if he’s being rested or has a niggle maybe my team can help me. But he will obviously be part of the team’s plans moving forward. He’s been rested, there’s been spoken about that they’re going to have to sort of manage his workload. It’s an interesting series for him to rest. It’s a big one over there in Australia and an important one. The conditions are relatively similar to South Africa. It’s an interesting move but they will know what they’re doing."

Ad

However, De Villiers sees it as a good opportunity for India to test other seamers and backs them to beat Australia. He added (4:07):

"They have some professionals making these kinds of decisions and Bumrah is an important element in Team India’s plans moving forward. So, it’s more important to have him fresh for the ultimate matches, which will be the World Cups. It’s obviously a test for some of the other seamers. It will be great to see what Team India get up to over there in Australia. It won’t be easy as the Aussies know the conditions incredibly well. There’s no reason why Team India won’t be able to compete or even beat Australia in their own conditions."

The ODI series between India and Australia begins on October 19 in Perth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news