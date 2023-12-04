"Wouldn’t want to take the risk" - Usman Khawaja downplays the notion of Marnus Labuschagne opening in Test cricket

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja believes the prospect of promoting Marnus Labuschagne to the opener's spot should be put to rest as it is a tough job. With Labuschagne averaging 55 at No.3, the left-handed batter reckons it would be risky to tinker with his spot ahead of the series against Pakistan.

With David Warner likely to retire after the Test series against Pakistan, the idea to promote Labuschagne up the order has been discussed in some circles. However, the right-hander has never opened in his short Test career thus far and has performed commendably at No. 3.

Hence, the think tank is unlikely to make that move.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Khawaja highlighted that it's difficult to open with a player who hasn't opened the innings and that it is draining on multiple levels. The 36-year-old feels Australia shouldn't mess around with Labuschagne's place, given how well he has played at No. 3.

"Opening’s not easy. It’s tough work. I can tell you that because I’ve batted one, two, three, four, five and six for Australia. I’m telling you by far opening is the hardest, and it’s very hard to bring in someone who hasn’t opened," he said.

"I’m positive if you put Marnus up there at opening, he would do very well, but would he do as well at opening as he does at three? I’m not sure. I wouldn’t want to take the risk. He averages 55 at three, and Steve Smith averages 60, so you wouldn’t want to mess around with it too much.

"Opening can be a very, very tough thing to do, mentally more than physically."

With Warner likely to bid goodbye to Tests, those in line to replace him include Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Will Pucovski.

"Davey Warner and Steve Smith are heroes in my mind" - Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Usman Khawaja also responded to Mitchell Johnson's contentious column against David Warner. In the column, Johnson questioned why Warner should receive control over when he retires from Tests given his struggles and involvement in the Sandpaper saga.

Khawaja, however, stated that both Warner and Steve Smith have immensely contributed to the game and that past events should be left there. He said:

"Davey Warner and Steve Smith are heroes in my mind. They missed a year of cricket… They’ve paid their dues. No-one’s perfect. Mitchell Johnson isn’t perfect, I’m not perfect, Steven Smith isn’t perfect, David Warner isn’t perfect.

"What they’ve done for the game from a positive point of view… far outweighs anything else they’ve done. So, for (Johnson) to imply that Davey Warner or anyone else involved in the sandpaper (scandal), is not a hero, I strongly disagree with that."

Australia's first Test against Pakistan starts on December 14 in Perth.