WPL 2023: All you need to know about the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) begins on Saturday, March 4 with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. All matches of the inaugural edition will be played in Mumbai, with Brabourne Stadium being the other venue.

The auction for WPL 2023 was also held in Mumbai last month. A total of 87 players, 30 of them overseas, were sold at the auction, with the five franchises spending a combined amount of ₹59.50 crore.

Smriti Mandhana, who was the first player to go under the hammer, also ended up being the most expensive purchase at the auction. She was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹3.4 crore.

Among overseas players, England’s Natalie Sciver (Mumbai Indians) and Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants) were the most expensive buys at ₹3.2 crore each.

With action in the inaugural WPL all set to get underway, here’s a brief on some important details pertaining to the tournament.

What is format for WPL 2023?

A total of 22 matches will be played in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. The first round will be played in a round robin format, with each team playing the other four twice.

The top team after the conclusion of this round will qualify for the final, which will be played on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium

The second and third-placed sides will meet in the Eliminator at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on March 24.

How to book tickets online for WPL 2023?

Tickets can be booked from the BookMyShow app or website. Entry is free for girls and women. For men, ticket prizes start from ₹100 onwards.

Where to watch Live telecast and Live streaming of WPL 2023?

The live telecast of all WPL 2023 games will be available on the Sports18 network. The matches will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

Who are the five WPL 2023 captains?

Delhi Capitals - Meg Lanning

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney

Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur

Women's Premier League (WPL) @wplt20



The captains meet in Mumbai ahead of the The calm before the storm 🌪️Thecaptains meet in Mumbai ahead of the #TATAWPL opener before they put their game face The calm before the storm 🌪️The 5️⃣ captains meet in Mumbai ahead of the #TATAWPL opener before they put their game face 🔛😎 https://t.co/R2487mlbUw

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Smriti Mandhana

UP Warriorz - Alyssa Healy

What is the prize money for the event?

According to a report in The Economic Times, the total prize fund for the WIPL players will be ₹10 crore.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes