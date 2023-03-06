WPL 2023: "I knew what I wanted to do" - Grace Harris after blasting a match-winning 59* against Gujarat Giants

UP Warriorz all-rounder Grace Harris highlighted that she was able to compose herself while chasing a stiff 170 during the WPL game against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday. The hard-hitting batter admitted that the start wasn't pretty, but got clarity before it was too late.

Harris strode out to the middle when the Warriorz needed 84 off 48 deliveries with six wickets in hand. By the end of the innings, the 29-year-old was unbeaten on 59 off 26 deliveries, hitting the required 19 runs in the final over to take her side home.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Queenslander credited the coach for encouraging her to bat freely and felt it was critical to get a feel for the conditions.

"I started poorly and I thought I was fluffing around. You need to get the conditions of the wicket and I was thankful that Sophie also motored along. Great feeling to finish over the line. I knew what I wanted to do. I was getting antsy when there were so many breaks in the DRS. I was able to compose myself, but I was psyched to get the batting and score. I love batting with freedom. The coach is supportive and tells me to be free."

The Giants put on 169-6, thanks to Harleen Deol's 46 and cameos from Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Dayalan Hemalatha. While they were in control for most of the game with the ball, it wasn't enough in the end.

"She is a clean striker" - Grace Harris on Sophie Ecclestone

Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Harris also credited Sophie Ecclestone's contribution of 22 off 12 balls in their whirlwind 70-run stand, stating that the England seamer motivated her to run harder. She added:

"She is a clean striker, and that is a part of how well I played at the end. When Sophie got a couple away, I just ran hard. It was good. Good fun. Drinks and burgers at the end of the day."

With the loss, the Giants find themselves on zero points in two games and will look to redeem their campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

