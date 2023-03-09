WPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw a top-of-the-table clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, March 9 at the DY Patil Sports Complex.

MI recorded a dominant win to prolong their winning streak while DC were handed their first loss of the campaign.

Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bat first, but were pegged back right from the word go. DC were reduced to 31-3 right after the powerplay and never got their innings underway.

Only three players crossed the double-figure mark as they barely crossed the three-figure mark and posed a 106-run target for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

It was yet another comfortable chase for the in-form MI side. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews put up a strong start yet again. The pair recorded an opening partnership worth 65 runs as the young Indian opener missed out on a maiden fifty.

Nat Scover-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together a partnership to safely coast MI to an eight-wicket win and secure their third win on the trot and cement their place at the top of the WPL table.

WPL Orange Cap 2023 Updated List

Meg Lanning missed out on a third successive fifty but is still at the top of the run-scoring charts

DC skipper Meg Lanning continues to hold a firm grip over her top spot in the WPL Orange Cap rankings. She negotiated the conditions well and looked settled for her 43 runs. However, she narrowly missed out on the opportunity to score three fifties in a row. The Australian international's run tally to 185 runs after three matches.

Shafali Verma recorded a second poor game in succession and slipped a few places in the Orange Cap rankings. She only added two more runs to her tally, which now reads at 103.

Hayley Matthews recorded a scratchy knock during the run chase to hold the second spot. She has scored 156 runs after three matches, while her teammate Nat Scover-Brunt's cameo helped her breach the three-figure mark for the tournament and enter the top five.

WPL Purple Cap 2023 Updated List

Saika Ishaque has amassed quite a lead at the top of the pile

Purple cap holder Saika Ishaque claimed the crucial wickets of DC's big three Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues to extend her lead atop the WPL Purple Cap standings. She finished with figures of 3-13 off her three overs and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Apart from her stunning run in the race for the Orange Cap, Hayley Matthews is also in the race for the Purple Cap as well. She claimed three wickets for the second match in succession to go right below Saika Ishaque for second spot in the Purple Cap rankings, with six wickets.

Tara Norris claimed the wicket of Yastika Bhatia to remain in third spot with six wickets to her name. Issy Wong, with her three-wicket haul, took her wicket tally to four and occupied the fifth spot.

