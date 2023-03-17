Gujarat Giants climbed to fourth position in the WPL 2023 points table after an 11-run win against the Delhi Capitals. The Ahmedabad-based franchise overtook Royal Challengers Bangalore to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, received a setback, as their chances of finishing at the top of the 2023 points table have reduced significantly following their defeat against the Gujarat Giants. The Delhi-based franchise continue to hold the second position in the standings with four wins from six games.

Mumbai Indians are the only unbeaten team in the competition after 14 gmes. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit are also the only ones to have booked their place in the WPL 2023 playoffs.

Gujarat Giants push Royal Challengers Bangalore down to fifth spot in WPL

Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner's half-centuries helped the Gujarat Giants register their second win in the Women's Premier League. They also improved their net run rate from -3.207 to -2.523 courtesy of their team's 11-run win against the Delhi Capitals.

It was a forgettable night in the office for the DC players as they suffered only theirs second loss in the tournament. Marizanne Kapp fought like a lone warrior for DC with 36 runs and a wicket, but her efforts eventuqally went in vain. DC's net run rate has come down from +1.887 to +1.431 because of the defeat.

Here's a look at the updated WPL 2023 standings:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 5 5 0 0 10 +3.325 2 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 0 8 +1.431 3 UP Warriorz 5 2 3 0 4 -0.196 4 Gujarat Giants 6 2 4 0 4 -2.523 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 1 5 0 2 -1.550

There will be no games in the Women's Premier League on Thursday (March 16) as all the franchises receive a much-needed break. The action will resume with a double-header on Friday.

Tabletoppers Mumbai Indians will square off against UP Warriorz in the afternoon game. That game will be followed by a clash between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the evening. The loser of the RCB vs GG game will likely be eliminated from the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes