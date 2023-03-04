WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

Mumbai Indians rose to the top of the WPL 2023 points table with a big win against the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the new T20 league on March 4. Fans expected a close contest at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. However, much like IPL's first-ever match, WPL's maiden fixture was also a lop-sided encounter.

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to field first. The decision seemed to be working in Gujarat's favor as Tanuja Kanwar dismissed Yastika Bhatia cheaply and MI were 15/1 in the third over.

However, a 37-ball 41 from Hayley Matthews and a half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ensured that the Mumbai Indians finished with 207/5 from their 20 overs. Harmanpreet top-scored with a 30-ball 65. Her innings consisted of 14 fours.

Chasing 208 for a win, the Gujarat Giants nine wickets with just 64 runs on the board. Their captain Beth Mooney was unavailable to resume her innings after limping off the field following the powerplay overs. This meant that 64 was the team's final score and they lost by a massive margin of 143 runs.

Saika Ishaque stole the show for the Mumbai Indians. She scalped four wickets in her 3.1 overs. At one stage, the Gujarat Giants were down to 23/7, but a 24-ball 29 from Dayalan Hemalatha helped them cross the 60-run mark.

Gujarat Giants fall to 5th position in the WPL 2023 points table

After a 143-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will play their second match of the season on Sunday evening against the UP Warriorz.

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 0 0 +7.150 2 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 3 UP Warriorz 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5 Gujarat Giants 1 0 1 0 0 -7.150

The Giants will aim to forget what happened on Saturday night and make a fresh start to their WPL 2023 campaign. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will also be in action on Sunday. RCB will meet DC at the Brabourne Stadium in the afternoon fixture.

