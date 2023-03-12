WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match

Mumbai Indians registered their fourth consecutive victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 and cemented the top spot in the points table. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit beat the UP Warriorz by eight wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday evening.

With this win, Mumbai Indians became the first team to defeat the other four teams in the Women's Premier League at least once. Also, MI are the only undefeated side in the WPL 2023 so far after the tournament's first half.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and rising star Saika Ishaque were the stars for MI in their latest match. Harmanpreet won the Player of the Match award for her crucial half-century in the second innings, while Saika's three-wicket haul helped MI restrict UPW to 159/6 in 20 overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt played an unbeaten knock of 45, while Yastika Bhatia contributed 42 runs for MI. Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy registered half-centuries for UP Warriorz, but their efforts went in vain as UPW suffered their second defeat in the tournament.

UP Warriorz remain 3rd in WPL 2023 points table after the defeat against Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz could have jumped to the top of the WPL 2023 points table by registering a big win against the Mumbai Indians. However, they failed to do so and remained in the third spot.

After the first half of the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz are the top three teams in the standings. Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the bottom two.

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 4 4 0 0 8 +3.524 2 Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 0 6 +2.338 3 UP Warriorz 4 2 2 0 4 +0.015 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 0 2 -3.397 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 0 4 0 0 -2.648

GG and RCB will have to improve their performances quickly to keep themselves alive in the race to the WPL 2023 playoffs. RCB will be in action on Monday against the second-placed Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. It will be interesting to see if RCB can snap their losing streak.

