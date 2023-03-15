WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally opened their account in the WPL 2023 points table by registering a win over the UP Warriorz earlier tonight (March 15) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit moved up to the fourth position in the points table, pushing the Gujarat Giants down to number five.

UP Warriorz received an invitation to bat first after losing the toss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Lucknow-based franchise got off to a terrible start as Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, and Devika Vaidya were back in the hut by the time the second over ended.

Sophie Devine and Megan Schutt reduced UPW to 5/3 after two overs. Grace Harris fought back for the Warriorz with a 46-run knock. She received fine support from Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Deepti Sharma, who scored 22 runs each. Eventually, UP Warriorz were all out for 135 runs in 19.3 overs.

Chasing 136 for a victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their openers Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana in the first two overs. It looked like the UP Warriorz would defeat the Royal Challengers for the second time in WPL 2023, but a brilliant 46 (30) from Kanika Ahuja helped RCB snap their losing streak.

UP Warriorz remain 3rd in WPL 2023 points table

Despite the loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the UP Warriorz stand third in the WPL 2023 points table. The Alyssa Healy-led outfit have won two of their five matches so far and have four points in their account.

Meanwhile, RCB have attained the fourth position with two points. Gujarat Giants are fifth with two points as well.

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 5 5 0 0 10 +3.325 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 8 +1.887 3 UP Warriorz 5 2 3 0 4 -0.196 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 1 5 0 2 -1.550 5 Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 0 2 -3.207

The WPL 2023 action will continue tomorrow (March 16) with a match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. DC will aim to become the number one team in the standings, whereas GG will look to enter the Top 3.

