WPL 2023: "Richa Ghosh clearly hit the ball" - Fans react to RCB keeper given not out by DRS despite deflection from the bat

Cricket fans reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh surviving the Decision Review System (DRS) call during their WPL match against Mumbai Indians on Monday (March 6) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of the RCB innings. Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled a short ball to Richa Ghosh, who attempted to play a hook shot but missed it. Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia made a huge shout for a caught behind as she was confident that there was some deflection from her counterpart.

However, the on-field umpire turned down the appeal. MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was convinced by her keeper's confidence and sent the decision to the third umpire through DRS.

After minutes of checking the footage of the ball, third umpire Saurabh Dhote stated that there was no bat involved and allowed the on-field umpire to stay with his original decision.

Harmanpreet was stunned by the DRS verdict as it looked like there was a deflection off Ghosh's gloves. The player herself almost walked towards the dugout before the decision turned in her favor as there was no spike on ultra-edge.

The RCB wicketkeeper-batter was later dismissed on 28 by Hayley Matthews as the former hit it straight to Sciver-Brunt at deep mid-wicket. She was the top-scorer for RCB in their innings.

Fans criticized the DRS technology after seeing a deflection on Richa Ghosh's gloves in the replays. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

RCB all out for 155 in 1st innings against MI

Mumbai Indians bowled out RCB for 155 in 18.4 overs. Hayley Matthews picked up the wickets of Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, and Richa Ghosh to finish with figures of 4-0-28-3.

Uncapped Indian spinner Saika Ishaque once again impressed with her performance as she picked up the wickets of Sophie Devine and Disha Kasat in the powerplay. New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr also contributed with a couple of wickets, while Pooja Vastrakar and Sciver-Brunt claimed a wicket each.

