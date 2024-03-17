WPL 2024 Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17. Delhi gained direct entry into the final by finishing on top of the points table after the group stage. On the other hand, Bangalore got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator by five runs.

DC will begin the final as favorites. They have been the best team in the competition so far. Also, Delhi have never lost to Bangalore in the WPL. The two sides have clashed four times in the tournament so far, with Delhi Capitals winning all four games. In their previous meeting, the game went down to the wire, with DC hanging on for a one-run win.

Delhi have been led from the front by Meg Lanning, who has 308 runs in eight matches. Her opening partner Shafali Verma has also been impressive, having smacked 265 runs at a strike rate of 155.88. If we look at the bowlers, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen are the joint-leading wicket-takers, with 11 scalps apiece, while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has picked up 10.

Expand Tweet

RCB have blown hot and cold, but Ellyse Perry, the leading run-getter with 312 runs, has been key to their progress to the WPL 2024 final. Bangalore will be looking for a big effort from their skipper Smriti Mandhana in the final.

WPL 2024 Final: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the Women's Premier League 2024 final will be available on the Sports 18 channel. The summit clash begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WPL 2024 Final: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2024 final will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Coverage of the WPL 2024 final match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin from 6:30 PM onwards.

WPL 2024 Final: DC vs RCB Predicted XIs

Below are the predicted XIs for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Women's Premier League 2024 final.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani

Expand Tweet

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App