WPL 2024 playoffs: Qualification scenarios for RCB, UPW and GG after match 18

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by eight runs in match number 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11.

In another close game, Gujarat Giants put up 152/8 on the board after winning the toss and batting first. Skipper Beth Mooney (74* off 52) and Laura Wolvaardt (43 off 30) played good knocks, but UPW would have been reasonably pleased at the halfway stage.

UP Warriorz, however, got off to a horror start with the bat, losing half their side for 35 in seven overs. Shabnam Md Shakil (3/11) came up with an exceptional spell for GG. However, Deepti Sharma (88* off 60) gave the chasing side hope with a brilliant innings. She got some support from Poonam Khemnar (36* off 36), but UPW failed to get over the line, finishing on 144/5.

Speaking of qualification for the WPL 2024 playoffs, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have already confirmed their seats. GG, UPW, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in contention for the third spot.

RCB best placed to claim third WPL 2024 playoffs berth

With only two league games remaining in WPL 2024, we take a look at the qualification scenarios for Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in their last league game of WPL 2024 on Tuesday, March 12 in Delhi. If they beat MI, irrespective of the margin of victory, they will clinch the last playoff berth.

Bangalore are currently third in the points table, with six points from seven games. A victory against Mumbai will take them to eight points. UPW finished the league stage with six points, while GG will finish on six even if they win their last league game. Thus, if RCB beat MI on Tuesday, Gujarat and UP Warriorz will be knocked out.

If RCB go down to MI, they will finish on six points, equal with UPW. And, if GG also beat DC in their last league clash, three teams will end with six points. The qualifying team will be decided on the net run rate scenario. As of now, RCB have a run rate of +0.027, UPW -0.371, and GG -0.873.

UP Warriorz (UPW)

UP Warriorz’s chances of qualifying for the WPL 2024 playoffs suffered a major setback following their loss to Gujarat Giants. They now have to hope for other results to go their way.

If RCB go down to MI, they need to lose by a huge margin so that their run rate goes below UPW’s. Also, if GG beat DC, their run rate should be below UPW for the Warriorz to qualify.

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Despite winning only two of their seven games, Gujarat Giants are still mathematically alive in the WPL 2024 playoffs qualifications race. For them to get a surprise entry into the playoffs, RCB need to lose to MI by a huge margin and then GG themselves need to get the better of DC in a highly comprehensive fashion.

If both the scenarios play out and Gujarat Giants finish ahead of RCB and UPW concerning run rate, they will finish third in the points table. However, the possibility of that happening is extremely slim considering GG’s net run rate of -0.873.

